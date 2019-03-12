Maimane prepared to open DA's books to show transparency

Weeks before a new law comes into effect, prompting registered political parties to reveal their donor lists to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party is ready to share its books with journalists at their behest.

Speaking to journalists during his campaign trail in Tembisa, in the east of Johannesburg, Maimane said the DA would never "accept money from any business that in fact has been involved in corrupt dealings".

"The DA scrutinises and in fact, we have shown a proven record that where we fundraise, it's got nothing to do with government. It is focused on... ensuring the democratic process is going forward," he said.

Maimane said when the law kicks in, the party would be ready to open its books.

The law has to be enacted at least six months before an election to be in effect for that election.

WATCH: New political party funding act unlikely to be enforced before 2019 elections

According to the Party Funding Bill, a donation of less than R100 000 does not need to be declared and there is a cap of R15m that one person can donate to a party per year.

It states that a party may not accept a donation "that it knows or ought reasonably to have known, or suspected, originates from the proceeds of crime and must report that knowledge or suspicion to the commission".

Section 10 of the Bill states that "no person or entity may deliver a donation to a member of a political party other than for party political purposes" and a member of a political party may only receive such a donation "on behalf of the party".

"I think corruption is abhorrent and therefore there is no way anybody involved in corrupt activities funds the DA."

He said an investigation should be held into facilities management company Bosasa which, according to testimony at the state capture inquiry, received lucrative contracts from the ANC-led government.

"The ANC must pay back that money and ultimately all contracts must be terminated and an investigation must be taken going forward," he said.

The IEC is also investigating a complaint by the DA after the party alleged that Bosasa paid up to R6m for ANC "war rooms" which constitutes a breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Maimane added the DA had experienced disputes relating to its lists, however, it was ready to be handed over to the IEC by the March 13 deadline.

"I'm very comfortable that our list will have gone well and we are going to submit tomorrow."