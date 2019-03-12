 

Maimane prepared to open DA's books to show transparency

2019-03-12 20:28

Lizeka Tandwa

Mmusi Maimane. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)

Mmusi Maimane. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Weeks before a new law comes into effect, prompting registered political parties to reveal their donor lists to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party is ready to share its books with journalists at their behest.

Speaking to journalists during his campaign trail in Tembisa, in the east of Johannesburg, Maimane said the DA would never "accept money from any business that in fact has been involved in corrupt dealings".

"The DA scrutinises and in fact, we have shown a proven record that where we fundraise, it's got nothing to do with government. It is focused on... ensuring the democratic process is going forward," he said. 

Maimane said when the law kicks in, the party would be ready to open its books.

The law has to be enacted at least six months before an election to be in effect for that election.

WATCH: New political party funding act unlikely to be enforced before 2019 elections

According to the Party Funding Bill, a donation of less than R100 000 does not need to be declared and there is a cap of R15m that one person can donate to a party per year.

It states that a party may not accept a donation "that it knows or ought reasonably to have known, or suspected, originates from the proceeds of crime and must report that knowledge or suspicion to the commission".

Section 10 of the Bill states that "no person or entity may deliver a donation to a member of a political party other than for party political purposes" and a member of a political party may only receive such a donation "on behalf of the party".

"I think corruption is abhorrent and therefore there is no way anybody involved in corrupt activities funds the DA."

He said an investigation should be held into facilities management company Bosasa which, according to testimony at the state capture inquiry, received lucrative contracts from the ANC-led government.

"The ANC must pay back that money and ultimately all contracts must be terminated and an investigation must be taken going forward," he said. 

The IEC is also investigating a complaint by the DA after the party alleged that Bosasa paid up to R6m for ANC "war rooms" which constitutes a breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Maimane added the DA had experienced disputes relating to its lists, however, it was ready to be handed over to the IEC by the March 13 deadline.

"I'm very comfortable that our list will have gone well and we are going to submit tomorrow."

Read more on:    bosasa  |  da  |  anc  |  politics  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Wednesday's weather: Warm to hot weather across SA

2019-03-12 19:15

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 'Freedom or death' - the choices for a man wrongfully convicted of murder
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, March 12 41 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 