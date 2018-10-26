 

Maimane pushed to talk about De Lille, 5 DA members who resigned: 'They must be investigated'

2018-10-26 16:34

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

DA leader Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane gave the media a torrid time in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Friday after refusing to answer questions relating to developing events in the City of Cape Town.

Maimane was in Limpopo on Friday to launch his party's Team One SA campaign and to hand over a memorandum of demands to the Limpopo Economic Development Agency over the Makhado-Musina special economic zone (SEZ).

But after relentless pressure, Maimane finally agreed to speak on events unfolding in Cape Town. 

He said the resignation of the five DA members; three councillors and two mayoral committee members, in Cape Town on Thursday in solidarity with Mayor Patricia de Lille was not surprising. He said the five were also implicated in the report on covering up corruption in the municipality.

"The report made serious findings against those people. They must be investigated," Maimane said.

He said claims of racism made by the former DA members were a deflection from the allegations of wrongdoing against them.

Allegations of nepotism in Makhado-Musina 

"Suddenly it's racism," he said.

"In this country we have a problem. When the VBS matter was raised, some people said it was because the bank is black-owned."

However, on Thursday DA Cape Town metro chairperson Grant Twigg said his former colleagues were not implicated in the report.

The five DA members resigned after De Lille delivered a speech in which she went on the counter-attack against allegations of corruption against her.

Like De Lille in her speech, the five renegades complained about racism in the DA.

Turning to the Team One SA campaign, Maimane claimed the Makhado-Musina SEZ was mired in secrecy with many red flags that point to nepotism and collusion. Chinese companies are expected to inject more than R125bn in the project.

Read more on:    da  |  patricia de lille  |  mmusi maimane  |  polokwane  |  cape town  |  politics

