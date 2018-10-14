 

Maimane: Ramaphosa must come clean over claims he knew about VBS looting

2018-10-14 19:02

Mxolisi Mngadi

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA says its lawyers are considering laying charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa following reports that he had prior knowledge of widespread looting at VBS Mutual Bank but allegedly failed to act.

Mmusi Maimane said in a statement on Sunday that the charges would be in accordance with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

City Press reported that Ramaphosa was apparently informed of widespread corruption and looting involving bank executives at a meeting in Johannesburg very early last year.

Sources close to a major VBS shareholder said the shareholder personally informed Ramaphosa, who was not president at the time, about what was going on, according to City Press.

Ramaphosa promised to do something about it, but he did not, according to the City Press' source.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko reportedly told the publication that the Presidency had no knowledge of such a meeting.

Diko's phone rang unanswered on Sunday and she did not reply to an SMS News24 sent to her.

Maimane said these were "incredibly serious allegations" that needed to be answered by Ramaphosa with "haste".

READ: VBS looting: ‘Cyril knew, but did nothing', claim sources

"I will therefore be submitting an urgent question to be asked during oral questions to President Ramaphosa in Parliament on Thursday to confirm the veracity of these allegations," Maimane said in a statement.

"While President Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, has denied this meeting ever occurred, the President would be wise to use his final oral questions session for the year next week to play open cards with the people of South Africa," said Maimane.

Advocate Terry Motau SC released his damning report, The Great Bank Heist, on Wednesday into how 50 individuals and companies, including many of the bank's executives, received "gratuitous payments" amounting to R1.8bn from the bank.

It has also been alleged that former president Jacob Zuma's VBS loan of R8.5m - used to pay back part of his Nkandla home upgrades - was used as political security.

ALSO READ: VBS, Jacob Zuma and the 'sham' Nkandla bond he couldn't afford

"South Africa cannot afford another compromised president," Maimane said.

He said the allegations were all symptomatic of the loss of power in the ANC and was demonstrable of the politics of patronage trumping the service of citizens.

"The absence of divisive action and the protection of certain individuals can only mean that unity in the ANC is more important than accountability to the ruling party. And it begs the question of what other scandals the president also had knowledge of. This system of corruption must be broken," he said.

Maimane suggested that Ramaphosa's "'New Dawn' glass box seems to have shattered".

"He has already confirmed his willingness to appear before the State Capture Commission and now needs to start picking up the shards of this ANC-created mess and come clean with South Africa," Maimane said.

Read more on:    vbs  |  da  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  mmusi maimane  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Motsepe gives university R168m boost

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Blood Friday' – Communities affected by gang violence give Gauteng premier letter of demands
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:04 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:04 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, October 13 2018-10-13 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 