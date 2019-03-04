Maimane says the future of SA politics is in coalitions

With the 2019 general elections just over two months away, DA leader Mmusi Maimane has said that the future of South Africa will be about coalitions between political parties to unseat the ANC.

Speaking on the steps of the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Monday morning, Maimane said: "We have seen one party states. One party states dictate. Liberation movements forget serving people, they end up serving themselves."

"Liberation movements have to tell people that they are always suffering so they have a need for liberation. I have a dream for this country, of a post-liberation era South Africa, and I think the sooner we get rid of the ANC the better."

Maimane added that, if people worked together, they would be able to unseat the ruling party, warning that if the ANC was not removed, state capture would happen again.

"ANC is not going to sober up from an era of corruption, they are simply going to accelerate it."

He added that President Cyril Ramaphosa was only brought in by the ANC to garner more support in the elections and that the same ANC was not going to reform.

Coalitions with who?

On the question of who the DA would partner up with, Maimane said they would enter into coalitions with political parties that shared their vision.

"People ask me the question, how will you get over 50%? We are alive to the question of coalitions, but I want to say, it's not a question of who when it comes to coalitions, it’s a question of what when it comes to coalitions."

"It's about what you have committed yourself to doing. We have four... that say we want a market-based economy, non-racialism, constitutionalism, the rule of law that eradicates corruption and ultimately the building of a state," Maimane said.

"We can achieve those things and [in] the plan that I have just tabled we coalesce with citizens, politicians and parties that are committed to that project."

He added that if parties mobilised on the basis of race or did unconstitutional things, the DA would not be able to work with them and that they would not be able to achieve the DA's objectives together.

First 100 days in government if elected

Maimane, who was joined by the DA's Gauteng premier candidate, Solly Msimanga and provincial leader John Moodey, also announced 10 interventions the party would initiate in its first 100 days in government if elected.

These interventions included placing South African Airways under business rescue, increasing the child grant to R547 per month, cutting the Cabinet to 15 ministries, introducing specialist teacher training colleges and a national education inspectorate to ensure that teaching and other standards were met, as well as initiating interventions to professionalise the police force.

Maimane also announced plans to roll out a voluntary national civilian service to provide the youth with experience and skills development.

"Every matriculant who does not qualify for tertiary education will be offered this programme and be paid a stipend for the opportunity to serve their country or community, in return for valuable work experience," Maimane said.

The DA leader also stuck to his call for a job in every household, saying that they would table the Jobs Act, a piece of legislation which will offer tax incentives for people to open businesses that create jobs.

"These incentives include repatriating international investment profits, easing forex controls for investors, creating medium-sized business access to a specialist Department of Trade and Industry arbitration team to assist with costs, and to make hiring and firing employees easier through a labour market flexibility exemption clause."