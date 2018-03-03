 

Maimane: The EFF is 'insane' to bring a motion of no confidence against Trollip

2018-03-03 16:06

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

MMusi Maimane (Beeld)

MMusi Maimane (Beeld)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Secunda – Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has slammed the Economic Freedom Fighters for their intention to table a motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, labelling the party’s actions “madness” and “insane".

“You may have heard of a small party that is going around saying that they are going to vote us out of government in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro,” said Maimane at the Mpumalanga provincial Congress in Secunda of Saturday.

“Now, friends, I can’t explain that thinking to you. It is madness. It is insane. But people must ask them what they are thinking. And they must explain to the voters and the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay why they are handing the city back to the corrupt ANC,” he said.

Earlier in the week, EFF leader Julius Malema said he was determined to "punish" the party in Nelson Mandela Bay for rejecting its motion to allow a constitutional review on land expropriation without compensation.

Speaking on Wednesday at the party's public healthcare campaign in Soweto, he had said: "We need to take that away from them, to teach them a lesson to make them appreciate that we mean business when it comes to land."

His comments came after the party's motion for the amendment of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation received overwhelming support.

The EFF motion, with an ANC amendment, was supported by the majority of MPs on Tuesday and paves the way for a review of the Constitution on land expropriation.

Malema said the party would bring a motion of no confidence against Trollip in retaliation.

In retaliation, the DA said it would report Malema to the Equality Court for what it deemed to be hate speech and incitement of violence.

The DA quoted him as saying: "[W]e are going to remove a mayor of PE... [we] are going for your white man in PE. We are going to cut the throat."

READ: DA to take Malema to Equality Court for 'hate speech'

Maimane said the DA had won the most votes of any party in Mandela Bay, because the people were sick and tired of a corrupt ANC government that “literally stole so much from the city, that there was nothing left.”

Maimane said in the 18 months the DA-led coalition was in power, they had put Nelson Mandela Bay back on its feet again.

“Most importantly, we cut off the corrupt money taps, and the ANC is furious about it,” he said.

“So, they want the City back. And who is going to give it back to them? None other than the EFF,” he said.

Maimane said the ANC was so desperate to get back control of the coffers, that they would even let the EFF dictate who the next mayor would be.

“How far the once-mighty ANC has fallen. It is now shivering in its boots. Pathetic,” he said.

Read more on:    da  |  eff  |  julius malema  |  mmusi maimane  |  lan expropriation

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police constable stabbed to death in Pretoria

2018-03-03 15:26

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police van drives over dog in Elsies River
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:26 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Kommetjie 10:04 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, March 2 2018-03-02 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 