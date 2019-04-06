 

Maimane to meet with Public Protector over Ramaphosa, Bosasa controversy

2019-04-06 13:02

Jenni Evans

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to meet Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Tuesday for an update into his request for an investigation into the controversy over Bosasa money paid towards President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC election campaign via his son's business. 

The leader of the opposition party said on Saturday it had been five months since Ramaphosa allegedly misled Parliament about the "conflict of interest between him, his son, Andile Ramaphosa, and Bosasa".

"I will therefore be meeting with the Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, on Tuesday 9 April 2019, seeking an update on my complaint over the president’s misleading of Parliament regarding his and his son’s relationship with Bosasa, and the clear conflict of interest that exists between the Ramaphosa family and Bosasa," Maimane stated. 

Mkhwebane's spokesperson confirmed the meeting.

"The Public Protector will meet with Mr Maimane," said Oupa Segalwe.

Maimane said he had also put in a written request to the Zondo Commission into state capture for the president to be subpoenaed to appear before the commission over this matter.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Andile Ramaphosa admits Bosasa paid him R2m

He believes Ramaphosa "needs to account to the commission and the nation".

He also wants to see the president's declaration of personal interests, a request the Presidency has already dubbed "electioneering".

"There remains a circle of secrecy between the Ramaphosas, ANC and Bosasa. It is crucial this secrecy is broken and South Africa is told the full truth about this corruption scandal involving the president," said Maimane. 

In February Ramaphosa said he did not deliberately mislead Parliament regarding a R500 000 Bosasa contribution to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign via his son's business.

Bosasa provided services to the Department of Correctional Services, but its former COO Angelo Agrizzi has alleged at the commission that many of these contracts were allegedly oiled with private kickbacks to some government and ANC officials or their families and associates.

The company has rebranded to African Global Operations.

READ MORE: Andile Ramaphosa on Bosasa money: 'Hard lessons have been learnt'

In March News24 reported that Andile Ramaphosa admitted accepting consultancy work worth R2m from Bosasa, in a decision he "sincerely regrets".

"It is clear now with the benefit of hindsight that our due diligence was insufficient in retrospect of my father's role going into the Presidency," Ramaphosa Jr told News24 in response to questions.

ALSO READ: Explained: Bosasa CEOs R500k donation to Ramaphosa's campaign and why it has nothing to do with his son Andile


NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: You can help 33 rescued baby turtle get a new lease on life

37 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: You can help 33 rescued baby turtle get a new lease on life
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: 2 winners walk away with R250k 2019-04-05 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 