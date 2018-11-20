 

Maimane wants to know how many contracts Ramaphosa's son has with Bosasa

2018-11-20 12:32

Riaan Grobler

Andile Ramaphosa at an engagement ceremony earlier in the year in Uganda.

Andile Ramaphosa at an engagement ceremony earlier in the year in Uganda. (YouTube)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants clarity on the extent of Andile Ramaphosa's dealings with Bosasa.

In a statement, Maimane said it "remains a mystery" as to which of the 34 companies President Cyril Ramaphosa's son is connected to has a contract with Bosasa, how many contracts exist and how much money Ramaphosa junior has made from "a company which the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found to be embroiled in allegations of fraud and corruption".

The president told Parliament that his son had done "consulting work" for the controversial facilities management company, for which he received remuneration of R500 000.

However, Ramaphosa has since revealed that the payment was in fact a donation toward his ANC presidential campaign, which Ramaphosa states was made without his knowledge.

The president has instructed that the money be paid back.

Bosasa Operations, a scandal-ridden multi-services company that allegedly paid bribes to senior prison officials, is now known as African Global Operations.  

Led by politically connected businessman Gavin Watson, the company has been embroiled in numerous scandals over the years, the most damaging of which was documented in a report by the SIU, which found the group bribed its way into doing work for the Department of Correctional Services.

"I will therefore today be submitting an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), to Andile Ramaphosa in his personal capacity, in order to gain access to all agreements and contracts signed between himself/his companies and African Global/Bosasa," Maimane said.

'History repeating itself'

The DA wants to know which of the 34 companies that Andile Ramaphosa is, or was, a director of did any work for African Global or Bosasa, how many contracts exist, the nature of the services rendered and the rand value of the services rendered.

"It is vital South Africans are assured that no dodgy dealings are at play between the Ramaphosas and African Global. The Ramaphosas must play open cards with the people of South Africa," Maimane said.

The DA leader said former president Jacob Zuma "ensured his son Duduzane got rich via connections to compromised and corrupt companies".

"It appears history is repeating itself," Maimane claimed.

"That is why President Ramaphosa must not hesitate in appointing a full-scale independent inquiry - headed by a retired judge to be selected by the Chief Justice - to fully investigate the Bosasa scandal, which now involves the president and his family."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bosasa  |  da  |  african global operations  |  mmusi mai­mane  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  politics  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Firefighters keep flames away from 90 000 litres of brandy at Paarl KWV distillery

2018-11-20 11:41

Inside News24

 
/News
LIVE LUNCHTIME ANALYSIS: Gordhan challenges his detractors, says Treasury was a target for state capture
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 17 2018-11-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 