Maimane wants to know how many contracts Ramaphosa's son has with Bosasa

Andile Ramaphosa at an engagement ceremony earlier in the year in Uganda. (YouTube)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wants clarity on the extent of Andile Ramaphosa's dealings with Bosasa.

In a statement, Maimane said it "remains a mystery" as to which of the 34 companies President Cyril Ramaphosa's son is connected to has a contract with Bosasa, how many contracts exist and how much money Ramaphosa junior has made from "a company which the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found to be embroiled in allegations of fraud and corruption".

The president told Parliament that his son had done "consulting work" for the controversial facilities management company, for which he received remuneration of R500 000.

However, Ramaphosa has since revealed that the payment was in fact a donation toward his ANC presidential campaign, which Ramaphosa states was made without his knowledge.

The president has instructed that the money be paid back.

Bosasa Operations, a scandal-ridden multi-services company that allegedly paid bribes to senior prison officials, is now known as African Global Operations.

Led by politically connected businessman Gavin Watson, the company has been embroiled in numerous scandals over the years, the most damaging of which was documented in a report by the SIU, which found the group bribed its way into doing work for the Department of Correctional Services.



"I will therefore today be submitting an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA), to Andile Ramaphosa in his personal capacity, in order to gain access to all agreements and contracts signed between himself/his companies and African Global/Bosasa," Maimane said.

'History repeating itself'

The DA wants to know which of the 34 companies that Andile Ramaphosa is, or was, a director of did any work for African Global or Bosasa, how many contracts exist, the nature of the services rendered and the rand value of the services rendered.

"It is vital South Africans are assured that no dodgy dealings are at play between the Ramaphosas and African Global. The Ramaphosas must play open cards with the people of South Africa," Maimane said.



The DA leader said former president Jacob Zuma "ensured his son Duduzane got rich via connections to compromised and corrupt companies".

"It appears history is repeating itself," Maimane claimed.



"That is why President Ramaphosa must not hesitate in appointing a full-scale independent inquiry - headed by a retired judge to be selected by the Chief Justice - to fully investigate the Bosasa scandal, which now involves the president and his family."

