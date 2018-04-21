 

Maimane: We stand with the people who say Supra must go

2018-04-21 14:05

Iavan Pijoos in Mahikeng

DA leader Mmusi Maimane in Mahikeng. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has added his party's voice to those calling for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to be removed.

Maimane visited Mahikeng on Saturday after days of violent protest that saw 32 people arrested for public violence and left the town reeling.

READ: Mahikeng reeling from the aftermath of violent protests

Maimane said the key issues behind the protests were the chronic corruption and maladministration in the province.

"The reality therefore is that the people are asking for political accountability. We stand with those people who say Supra must go," he said.

The province was beset with corruption and was struggling to deliver basic services, he continued.

"Our people are struggling here. Every time I come to the North West, people don’t find work. Poor people are not getting services.

"It has become quite clear this is a province that has been captured. Instead [of delivering services] they are building statues of Jacob Zuma," he said.

Maimane said it was clear that the provincial leadership had long forgotten about the people.

"For those reasons alone Supra should not stand here as premier, he must be removed.

"But it is clear, [president] Cyril Ramaphosa can't do it. Therefore, we are here to call for the community to say that while the ANC is having its own internal squabbles the people must come first," he said.

Maimane said people needed to realise they had the power to vote for a change in leadership in the upcoming elections.

"This is a party that has betrayed them for 24 years, how much further must they be betrayed," he asked.

Earlier, Maimane responded to a tweet by the official account of Minister in the Presidency Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, that attempted to blame the DA for the chaos in Mahikeng.

READ: Dlamini-Zuma 'hacked' again after tweet blames DA for Mahikeng chaos

The tweet has since been removed, with Dlamini-Zuma apologising to the DA, saying she had been hacked.

Maimane said the accusation was "sheer nonsense", slating the ANC for "fabricating rubbish" to deflect from the problems in the city.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  supra mahumapelo  |  mahikeng

