 

Maimane's 'mini-Mandela' comment sparks social media uproar

2018-04-30 17:59

DA leader Mmusi Mai­mane has landed himself in a social media storm after dropping a comment that people refer to him as a "mini-Mandela".

He made this remark during a DA rally in Soshanguve in Pretoria on Freedom Day.

Mai­mane said Nelson Mandela's vision of a united South Africa for all was espoused by the opposition DA, which he leads. 

"People phone me. They are on Twitter, they are on Facebook. They say Mmusi Maimane, you are a mini-Mandela," said Mai­mane on Friday, according to Daily Sun.

This was also captured in a clip by the SABC, which was recorded and then posted on Twitter.

Comments about the Mandela comparison became a hot talking point on Twitter.  Here are some of the responses:

The Sunday Times’ Hogarth, an anonymous satirical staff writer, also named Maimane the ‘Mampara of the Week’.

Mai­mane has previously also come under fire from social media users over the perception that he fashioned himself on US President Barack Obama.

This was again highlighted with his recent comment. 


