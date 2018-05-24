 

Main Cape Town highway closed as tyres set alight, vehicles stoned in violent protest

2018-05-24 13:48

Tammy Petersen, News24

In the aftermath of a protest in Parkwood, debris is seen in the road. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Prince George Drive near Parkwood has been closed due to unrest, the City of Cape Town confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

"About 50 protestors [are] stoning vehicles and burning tyres in the road at Prince George Drive and Dick Burton Road and Hyde Road," Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said.

Prince George Drive - the M5 artery between the city centre and Southern Suburbs - has been closed between Dick Burton and De Waal Road, which leads to Diep River.

A violent housing protest has been ongoing in Parkwood since the weekend, leading to the sporadic closure of this stretch of the highway.

Hundreds of residents took to the streets to voice their frustrations regarding land and adequate housing.

The road was closed on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning as officials managed the protests.

Severe traffic delays were evident on the diversion routes.

