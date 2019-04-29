Major 54-hour Rand Water shutdown 'postponed until further notice'

A planned 54-hour shutdown by Rand Water that would have been with effect from Monday has been postponed until further notice.

Rand Water spokesperson Pride Mguli confirmed the postponement to News24 on Monday.



In an earlier statement, Johannesburg Water advised all residents of the City of Johannesburg that Rand Water - the City's bulk water supplier - of a planned "major shutdown" that would affect all reservoirs in terms of water supply for 54 hours.

The shutdown was supposed to be effective from Monday.

"Rand Water is planning a shutdown on the B11 pipeline to install a 2 000mm valve and this will result in limited water supply from Rand Water," Johannesburg Water said, according to the statement.

Residents were also requested to use water sparingly to avoid a "no-water situation".

The maintenance was going to affect the following municipalities:

Merafong Municipality (Carletonville area);

Rand West Municipality (Randfontein area);

Mogale City Municipality (Krugersdorp area);

Rustenburg Municipality;

Emfuleni Municipality (Vereeniging area);

Madibeng Municipality (Brits area); and

Metsimaholo Municipality (northern Free State).

While the shutdown will still take place, the exact date is yet to be announced.

