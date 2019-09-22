Major crime crackdown in Gauteng: Hundreds arrested

Hundreds have been arrested in Ekhuruleni and Tshwane after a police crackdown over the weekend.



More than 600 arrests were made in Gauteng as part of Operation O Kae Molao.

Among those arrested were gender-based violence suspects, according to a statement released by the police.

"The operation, which typically also focuses on arresting suspects who are on the run after committing crimes against women and children, yielded positive results as rape, sexual assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and common assault suspects were put behind bars.”

The operation was led by Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Major General Theko Pharasi, the deputy provincial police commissioner.

Suspects were arrested for various crimes such as murder, fraud, possession of stolen vehicles, possession of drugs and dealing in drugs.

Over 30 illegal immigrants were also arrested.

"Operation O Kae Molao is playing a major role in the reduction of crime in Gauteng and is enjoying support from the community members who continue to give fruitful tip-offs and information.

"The arrested suspects will appear in various courts in the province in due course," the police said.

In Tshwane, more than 380 suspects were arrested as a result of targeted operations and major roadblocks.

Also kicking off on Thursday, Operation Shut Down saw eight roadblocks set up on the main roads of Tshwane, where the police were joined by the Tshwane metro police, Gauteng traffic departments and the road traffic management centre.

Eighty-two people were arrested as a result of the roadblocks for crimes such as the possession of stolen goods, driving under the influence and possession of unlicenced firearms.

"On the N14 freeway the police found a bakkie and trailer that illegally transported perishable goods, namely crocodile meat. The meat was confiscated and was taken by the Department of Health to Onderstepoort," the district police commissioner of Tshwane , Major General Daniel Mthombeni, said on Sunday.

With a focus on drug-related crimes, 24 more arrests were made in Garsfontein, the Tshwane West Corridor and Tshwane CBD.

Mthombeni said this would serve as a warning to criminals.

"Criminals are feeling the heat now in Tshwane through these consistent police operations and intensified police visibility. Criminals should think twice before committing any criminal activities on the streets of Tshwane."