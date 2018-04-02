 

Major delays on N3 following protest near Mooi River toll plaza

2018-04-02 09:58

Jan Bornman

Angry protesters who barricaded the route heading towards the Mooi River toll plaza on Monday morning have now begun looting from burning delivery trucks stuck in traffic. 

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said: "There is a backlog of about 6 kilometres. Traffic has come to a complete standstill."

"People are looting and burning trucks. We advise motorists to seek alternative routes," she said.

READ: 'Total road closure' Caught in violent Durban protests? Here's what you should do

Mngomezulu said that routes such as the R622 and R103, which are alternative routes, have also been affected by the protest action.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the protesters were complaining that they were not being employed by the local truck owners.

The N3 Toll Concession warned motorists about the protest action on its Twitter account and advised them to find alternative routes.

Read more on:    durban  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two suspects arrested for murder of EC woman

2018-04-01 22:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shoprite employees strike over unfair work conditions
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:36 AM
Road name: Metro Rail

Rawsonville 05:42 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, March 31 2018-03-31 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 