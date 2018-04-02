Major delays on N3 following protest near Mooi River toll plaza

What To Read Next

Angry protesters who barricaded the route heading towards the Mooi River toll plaza on Monday morning have now begun looting from burning delivery trucks stuck in traffic.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said: "There is a backlog of about 6 kilometres. Traffic has come to a complete standstill."



"People are looting and burning trucks. We advise motorists to seek alternative routes," she said.

READ: 'Total road closure' Caught in violent Durban protests? Here's what you should do



Mngomezulu said that routes such as the R622 and R103, which are alternative routes, have also been affected by the protest action.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the protesters were complaining that they were not being employed by the local truck owners.

The N3 Toll Concession warned motorists about the protest action on its Twitter account and advised them to find alternative routes.