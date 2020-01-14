 

Makana Municipality to be dissolved, placed under administration - court orders

2020-01-14 16:05

Lucas Nowicki

Members of the Unemployed People’s Movement protest outside the High Court in Makhanda in September. (Lucas Nowicki, GroundUp)

Members of the Unemployed People’s Movement protest outside the High Court in Makhanda in September. (Lucas Nowicki, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The High Court in Makhanda on Tuesday ordered that the Makana Municipality be dissolved and placed under administration for violating its constitutional mandate by failing to provide basic services to the community, GroundUp reports.

The application was brought by the Unemployed People's Movement (UPM) and other civil society organisations against the municipality, which was the first respondent, and several others in February 2019.

The applicants were represented by Wheeldon, Rushmere & Cole.

The case was heard in September. The Makana Municipality includes Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown.

The court order must be carried out by the provincial executive of the Eastern Cape, one of the respondents in the case.

Judge Igna Stretch wrote that the municipality's conduct had been "inconsistent with the 1996 Constitution of the Republic of South Africa", breaching section 152 (1) and section 153 (a) by "failing to promote a healthy and sustainable environment for the community".

An administrator will be appointed until elections for a new municipal council, as stipulated in section 139 (1) of the Constitution. The provincial executive should implement a recovery plan to guarantee the municipality meets its constitutional obligations.

The applicants accused the Makana Municipality of corruption, failure to provide water and sewerage services and serious neglect of municipal infrastructure, leaving roads filled with potholes and garbage.

In a statement released after the judgment, UPM chairperson Ayanda Kota said that "democracy has been served".

Read more on:    east london  |  service delivery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gupta Waterkloof landing: 'I was under the impression that this was the wish of the President', witness tells Zondo

2020-01-14 15:57

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for matric results

Enter your examination number (NSC students) or surname (IEB students) to view results; or search by province or school.

/News
WATCH | Bathroom window standoff between hungry boomslang and birds protecting nest
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 16:50 PM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive Westbound

Westbound
Goodwood 16:46 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Monday 2020-01-13 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 