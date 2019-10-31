 

Makashule Gana joins battle to become interim DA leader: 'I am ready to roll up my sleeves'

2019-10-31 16:50

Tshidi Madia, Lizeka Tandwa

Makashule Gana. (Deon Raath, Netwerk24)

Makashule Gana. (Deon Raath, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Newly elected DA chairperson of the provincial legislatures network, Makashule Gana, has joined the battle to replace Mmusi Maimane as interim leader, with elections set to take place next month. 

Gana is the second prominent leader to avail himself for the position, following the announcement by new parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen that he was making himself available for the position after being lobbied by some in the party.

The position became open following what has been termed a blue week, with three prominent leaders - including former party leader Maimane, federal chair Athol Trollip and Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba - all resigning.

The party fell into a state of disarray following the dual resignations of Trollip and Maimane, which it is still attempting to manage.

Gana, who told News24 that his candidacy was a personal decision, unsuccessfully tried to become the party's Gauteng premier candidate during the 2019 elections, but was beaten by now former mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga, who also failed to unseat the ANC in the province.

"With everything that has happened in the last few months, I believe that we need to look forward and build a DA that will truly focus its energies on social and economic justice to build an inclusive South Africa for all. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and fix whatever is broken, rebuild trust with all South Africans. South Africa needs a strong DA that truly represents all the people of South Africa."

He has also previously led the DA's youth wing and was a member of the National Assembly. He is currently a member of the Gauteng legislature, where he is part of numerous portfolio committees, including privileges and ethics, economic development and health.

The party will hold an early congress following the recommendations of the review panel report that Maimane must step down.

Read more on:    da  |  makashule gana  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN teacher arrested over kidnap, murder of 12-year-old pupil

19 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | The New Age's breakfast briefings back in the spotlight at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:02 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Bothasig 17:01 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Wednesday 2019-10-30 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 