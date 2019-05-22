 

Makhanda, Gift of the Givers meet to resolve financial stalemate

2019-05-22 19:46

Kaveel Singh

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says the Gift of the Givers has received a lot of support over its funding impasse with the Makhanda Municipality for drought-relief efforts.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says the Gift of the Givers has received a lot of support over its funding impasse with the Makhanda Municipality for drought-relief efforts. (Ian carbutt)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Makana Municipality and charity organisation Gift of the Givers will return to the drawing board after a financial impasse forced the two to part ways following a 13-week partnership.

News of a resolution came on Wednesday when Makana Municipality spokesperson Anele Mjekula released a statement saying they were formulating how to compensate Gift of the Givers for the multi-million rand work they had completed.

The municipality said officials from the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency, the municipality and Gift of the Givers had costed the work done.

"They are now putting together a report that will clarify the amount of work that has been done and how much it cost. As the institution we are looking at the modalities of paying the Gift of the Givers the costs of the work they have done."

Mjekula said the municipality regretted the "misunderstanding".

"We would not like these issues to negatively affect the relationship that we have had with Gift of the Givers up to now. We will issue more updates as soon as they become available."

We are committed to helping people

Gift of the Givers spokesperson and founder Imtiaz Sooliman said they were going into the meeting on Thursday with good faith.

"We haven't seen what they promised up to now. [However] we still have a good relationship with everybody despite what happened. We haven't cut our relationship or dialogue with them."

Sooliman said they were sending a project manager to Makhanda.

"We are quite happy to have the meeting. We hope they come up with something amicable because at the end of the day, the more we delay, the more the residence will suffer. The faster we can get this thing done, the better."

READ: Gift of the Givers pulls out of dry Makhanda, says other companies to be paid for its work

After devastating droughts crippled the Makhanda  (formerly Grahamstown) community, Gift of the Givers provided lifesaving interventions including hiring a hydrologist and digging boreholes to begin to provide a long-term solution.

Sooliman has stated that a full council of politicians met with them on numerous occasions during the crisis and promised whatever national disaster funds may come as compensation for R15m worth of work done.

Last week the municipality said that in October 2018 the Department of Water and Sanitation informed them they would assist drought relief efforts by funding the drilling of boreholes. They then followed due process and appointed a consultant as a first step.

Sooliman thereafter questioned why the consultant was not initially brought in to provide relief that Gift of the Givers provided.

He clarified that monies would be paid for the for the borehole and filtration system work they had done.

"All bottled water, water tankers, accommodation costs, fuel, vehicle repairs, cost of flights, water testing, payment of service providers for filtration, laboratory and electrical services, has been paid by Gift of the Givers as a service to the community of Makhanda."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    gift of the givers  |  port elizabeth  |  water
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thursday's weather: Cool in the south, warm in the north

2019-05-22 19:20

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Four players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-21 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 