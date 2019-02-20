 

Makhanda water crisis: Fresh hope as Gift of the Givers strikes water

2019-02-20 08:18

Jenni Evans

The borehole test strikes fresh water. (Supplied)

The borehole test strikes fresh water. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Makana municipality in the Eastern Cape has declared all its water, except in Riebeek East, free from E. coli as the Gift of the Givers rejoices over the quick discovery of underground water in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) that could help the troubled region pull through its water crisis soon.

"The February results, according to the National Health Laboratory Service report, indicates failure in Riebeek East only in terms of E. coli, with all other testing areas/sampling points complying, meaning it is safe for human consumption," stated municipal communications officer Yoliswa Ramokolo. 

People living in Riebeek East must still boil their water before drinking it as work continues to rectify their situation.

Ramokolo said the statement was in response to a social media message about the toxicity of water in the region.

More sampling will be done and health statistics will also be collated to monitor the prevalence of water-borne diseases during the past months.

The municipality has been battling to repair neglected water supply equipment, problems with pumps and a drought, which led to a scarcity of fresh water in the region that is home to Rhodes University.

Read: Rhodes not closing over Makhanda water crisis

Drilling yields positive results 

To tide residents over, the Gift of the Givers has been delivering lorry loads of fresh drinking water.

The charity has also brought in hydrologist Dr Gideon Groenewald, and was overjoyed to announce on Tuesday that on his first attempt he found pure drinking water at 145m in Makhanda. 

The charity believes this could produce 20 000 litres per day "as a very conservative estimate". 

Read more: Makhanda water crisis: Gift of the Givers to bring water and expertise

"Tomorrow the drilling rig will be positioned at other sites with a similar rock formation where it is expected that higher yields of water will be found at a lesser depth," said Gift of the Givers' head Imtiaz Sooliman.

"The aim is to drill at as many sites as possible to provide a sustainable alternative to bottled water which is an emergency stop gap measure," he explained.

They also brought in animal fodder from Howick in KwaZulu-Natal, which will be distributed to emerging farmers for their cattle.

Read more on:    gift of the givers  |  port elizabeth  |  drought  |  water crisis  |  water  |  good news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sisulu urges EU to lift Zim sanctions ahead of March bi-national meeting

2019-02-20 07:01

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Erratic motorist reverses towards oncoming traffic, makes threatening gestures at couple
Traffic Alerts
Multimillionaire status! One person wins record PowerBall jackpot 22 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 