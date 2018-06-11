 

Makhura confirms cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality placed under administration

2018-06-11 13:10

Mahlatse Mahlase

Gauteng Premier David Makhura addresses the media during the province’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Indaba in Boksburg. (Mduduzi Ndzingi, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Gauteng Premier David Makhura addresses the media during the province’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Indaba in Boksburg. (Mduduzi Ndzingi, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has officially placed the cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality under administration.

Makhura said at a briefing on Monday that the province will have financial control over the struggling municipality - which includes the towns of Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark.

"[The] provincial executive council decided to institute a comprehensive intervention plan in line with section 139 in order to ensure minimum standards of service delivery to communities and ensure financial viability through a financial recovery plan," Makhura said.

READ: 'Time to let the young govern' - Emfuleni mayor

The provincial government intervention will include five work streams that will focus on service delivery and enhancing revenue collection. It will be under administration for six months.

Makhura said the municipality faced threats from Eskom and Rand Water to shut down services.

He said he was also concerned that the municipality had also battled to collect rubbish.

Mayor Jacob Khawe had initially resigned and then withdrew his resignation following a meeting with ANC officials. He initially submitted his resignation in retaliation to the province being placed under administration.

He was expected to address the media with Makhura, but did not attend Monday's briefing.

Makhura has been accused by ANC Youth League members of placing the municipality under administration to undercut Khawe's campaign to contest a Makhura ally Hope Papo as secretary of the party in the province.

Makhura has denied the claims.

He emphasised that they will be working with the mayor to turn around the municipality.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  david makhura  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged Ponzi scheme masterminds in court after thousands lose life savings and pensions

2018-06-11 12:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Amputee runner's inspiring Comrades finish
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 9 2018-06-09 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 