Makhura confirms cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality placed under administration

Gauteng Premier David Makhura addresses the media during the province’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Indaba in Boksburg. (Mduduzi Ndzingi, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has officially placed the cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality under administration.

Makhura said at a briefing on Monday that the province will have financial control over the struggling municipality - which includes the towns of Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark.

"[The] provincial executive council decided to institute a comprehensive intervention plan in line with section 139 in order to ensure minimum standards of service delivery to communities and ensure financial viability through a financial recovery plan," Makhura said.

READ: 'Time to let the young govern' - Emfuleni mayor

The provincial government intervention will include five work streams that will focus on service delivery and enhancing revenue collection. It will be under administration for six months.

Makhura said the municipality faced threats from Eskom and Rand Water to shut down services.

He said he was also concerned that the municipality had also battled to collect rubbish.

Mayor Jacob Khawe had initially resigned and then withdrew his resignation following a meeting with ANC officials. He initially submitted his resignation in retaliation to the province being placed under administration.

He was expected to address the media with Makhura, but did not attend Monday's briefing.

Makhura has been accused by ANC Youth League members of placing the municipality under administration to undercut Khawe's campaign to contest a Makhura ally Hope Papo as secretary of the party in the province.

Makhura has denied the claims.

He emphasised that they will be working with the mayor to turn around the municipality.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter