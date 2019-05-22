Makhura's dream cabinet will have a mix of youth and experience, but he is mum for now

A mixture of youth and experience is likely to make up re-elected Gauteng Premier David Makhura's provincial cabinet, which he hopes to appoint by Friday.



Makhura has chosen to remain mum on who he has in mind.

"I want to have a cabinet ideally before the inauguration, by Friday.

"I do not want to talk about names in the cabinet, just know that it will be a combination of the younger generation, the energetic and the ones with experience," he told media at the first sitting of the 6th Gauteng provincial legislature on Wednesday.

Makhura, who is also the chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng, addressed the media in his office at the provincial legislature shortly after he was elected Premier with 38 votes.

He was nominated alongside the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga, who received 32 votes.

Makhura was nominated by Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC's deputy chairperson in Gauteng.

The ANC garnered 50.19% of the votes in the province at the May 8 polls, News24 earlier reported.

READ: Dawie Scholtz: How the ANC (narrowly) held Gauteng

"I am deeply humbled by my re-election as the Premier of our beautiful province.

"The election campaign is over. It is now time to work and serve all the citizens in a non-partisan manner," he said.

Makhura said his second term will be directed by a "growing Gauteng together plan" aimed at addressing a number of challenges in the province.

These included: the ailing public healthcare system, public transport, infrastructure, crime and corruption, unemployment and jobs as well as service delivery.

"In June, we will table a plan on how to grow Gauteng together. It cannot and will not be business as usual.

"There are many things that we have done well during the fifth administration but there are also many areas where we need fresh thinking and new approaches so that we can grow Gauteng together," he concluded.

Makhura will be picking a cabinet from an ANC caucus consisting of the likes of former City of Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, Lesufi, Faith 'combi-courts' Mazibuko and Fees Must Fall activist Fasiha Hassan, to name a few.

Tau resigned as the ANC caucus leader in the Joburg council earlier on Wednesday before being sworn in as a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature.

The ANC Joburg region said Tau's "invaluable" input regarding the development of the city would be greatly missed.

"We wish to express our gratitude to Comrade Tau for having served the people of Johannesburg impeccably in the various leadership roles he was deployed to in the city since the dawn of democracy," said regional party spokesperson, Jolidee Matongo.

"Comrade Tau's contribution as president of the South African Local Government Association (Salga) and as president of the United Cities of Local Governments put Johannesburg on the national and world map as a city capable of producing good leaders."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter