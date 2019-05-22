 

Makhura's dream cabinet will have a mix of youth and experience, but he is mum for now

2019-05-22 17:42

Canny Maphanga

Gauteng Premier David Makhura addressing the media. (Supplied)

Gauteng Premier David Makhura addressing the media. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A mixture of youth and experience is likely to make up re-elected Gauteng Premier David Makhura's provincial cabinet, which he hopes to appoint by Friday.

Makhura has chosen to remain mum on who he has in mind.

"I want to have a cabinet ideally before the inauguration, by Friday.

"I do not want to talk about names in the cabinet, just know that it will be a combination of the younger generation, the energetic and the ones with experience," he told media at the first sitting of the 6th Gauteng provincial legislature on Wednesday.

Makhura, who is also the chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng, addressed the media in his office at the provincial legislature shortly after he was elected Premier with 38 votes.

He was nominated alongside the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Gauteng Premier candidate Solly Msimanga, who received 32 votes.

Makhura was nominated by Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC's deputy chairperson in Gauteng.

The ANC garnered 50.19% of the votes in the province at the May 8 polls, News24 earlier reported.

READ: Dawie Scholtz: How the ANC (narrowly) held Gauteng

"I am deeply humbled by my re-election as the Premier of our beautiful province.

"The election campaign is over. It is now time to work and serve all the citizens in a non-partisan manner," he said.

Makhura said his second term will be directed by a "growing Gauteng together plan" aimed at addressing a number of challenges in the province.

These included: the ailing public healthcare system, public transport, infrastructure, crime and corruption, unemployment and jobs as well as service delivery.

"In June, we will table a plan on how to grow Gauteng together. It cannot and will not be business as usual.

"There are many things that we have done well during the fifth administration but there are also many areas where we need fresh thinking and new approaches so that we can grow Gauteng together," he concluded.

Makhura will be picking a cabinet from an ANC caucus consisting of the likes of former City of Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, Lesufi, Faith 'combi-courts' Mazibuko and Fees Must Fall activist Fasiha Hassan, to name a few.

Tau resigned as the ANC caucus leader in the Joburg council earlier on Wednesday before being sworn in as a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature. 

The ANC Joburg region said Tau's "invaluable" input regarding the development of the city would be greatly missed. 

"We wish to express our gratitude to Comrade Tau for having served the people of Johannesburg impeccably in the various leadership roles he was deployed to in the city since the dawn of democracy," said regional party spokesperson, Jolidee Matongo.

"Comrade Tau's contribution as president of the South African Local Government Association (Salga) and as president of the United Cities of Local Governments put Johannesburg on the national and world map as a city capable of producing good leaders."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  david makhura  |  johannesburg  |  elections 2019  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tobacco players allowed to weigh in on BAT-Twisp merger approval - regulator

51 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Four players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-21 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 