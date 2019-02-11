 

Malema 'assaulted female officer at SONA' - reports

2019-02-11 09:41

EFF leader Julius Malema at media interviews after SONA 2019, despite a "threat" to his life, the party claims. (Photo: Jenni Evans, News24)

A female parliamentary protection and security services officer has accused Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema of assault, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported on Monday.

The allegation is reportedly contained in the police’s official incident report on the violent altercation between the red berets and police officers on Thursday night, after the State of the Nation (SONA) address by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament.

WATCH: EFF MP slaps man after SONA

Video footage emerged on Friday morning that shows an EFF MP slapping a man after SONA, News24 reported.

It is believed that the man on the receiving end of the slap is a police officer from the presidential protection service (PPS).

The video apparently shows EFF MP Marshall Dlamini and other EFF MPs, including party leader Julius Malema, expressing unhappiness about not being allowed into the lobby in front of the National Assembly as fast as they wished.

Malema can be seen wagging his finger in the man's direction before Dlamini slaps him.

A woman then pushes Dlamini away, before another man gets in between Malema and the person who was slapped.

According to EWN, the police incident report states that Malema roughly pushed the female sergeant by her neck.

The EFF has since claimed that Dlamini's apparent slapping of a police officer was in response to a right-wing threat against the life of Malema, News24 reported.

READ MORE: EFF claims their MP slapped man due to 'right wing assassination threat' on Malema

At the weekend, police confirmed to EWN that two cases of assault had been opened, one by a warrant officer and the other by a sergeant.

The police, however, reportedly declined to confirm whether Malema was the subject of one of the cases.

