 

Malema, Bushiri could soon be free to travel to Botswana as ban is reviewed - reports

2019-06-14 13:31

Correspondent

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Tebogo Letsie, file)

EFF leader Julius Malema could soon be free to travel to Botswana after reports that the government was preparing to lift restrictions placed on him, reports said on Friday.

According to The Star and the Botswana Standard, the travel restrictions placed on Malema and "Prophet" Shepherd Bushiri will be lifted under the government of Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Peter Magosi, the director general of Botswana's Intelligence and Security Services, was quoted as saying that there was no evidence that Malema and more than 40 others were a security threat.

This view contradicts that of former president Ian Khama.

News24 reported in 2014 that Malema - as president of the ANC Youth League in 2011 - called for regime change in Botswana.

City Press reported that EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asserted that the refusal of the Botswana government to grant Malema a visa showed that Khama was a dictator.

According to The Patriot, BDP (the Botswana Democratic Party - the governing party of Botswana) has a history of banning people with whom it disagreed.

However, the party was rocked when former president Khama accused Masisi of being an autocrat and threatening the country's reputation, News24 reported.

Khama later left the party.

The government of Botswana has not yet made any official proclamation on Malema and the others, but IOL said that an announcement was imminent.

