Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was greeted with enthusiastic singing and youthful dance moves on Sunday after choosing to celebrate his 38th birthday with children at a creche in Orange Farm.

The kids from Entokozweni Day Care, seated at tables with a red and black colour scheme, sang happy birthday to him before he was presented with a big red cake (with only a few candles).

With face painting, magic tricks and balloon animals, it was a chance for some fun and games ahead of elections.

Malema's family, including his wife Mantwa, were part of the celebrations.

The party had made a contribution to the renovation of the creche.

EFF leader Julius Malema celebrating his 38th birthday with children in Orange Farm (EFF)

"We are here to elevate the issue of early childhood development (ECD) and highlight the plight of not only the Entokozweni Creche but of all the Early Childhood Development centres in all the townships," Malema said.

Party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that under an EFF government, all ECD practitioners would be employed on a full-time basis, with full pay and pension contribution by government.

"The EFF government will train an additional 40 000 ECD practitioners by 2021, of whom a minimum of 50% must be women and the youth."

#HappyBirthdayJuliusMalema was trending on Twitter, with wishes pouring in from around the country.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema arriving at the Entokozweni Day Care Center earlier, accompanied by his wife and the EFF National Chairperson @AdvDali_Mpofu #HappyBirthdayJuliusMalema pic.twitter.com/jF7sLVbMoT — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 3, 2019

Entokozweni Crèche was founded in 1990 and to this day it has not received any help or support from the state. At this moment 40 children between the ages of 1 and 6 years attend the crèche under her care and tutelage of three teachers. #HappyBirthdayJuliusMalema pic.twitter.com/KdopqIl2mu — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 3, 2019

Malema is boss, he is the only political leader with his birthday trending, levels!!!! #HappyBirthdayJuliusMalema pic.twitter.com/zWPe0x6ymD — Fisokuhle Zwane (@Physoh_Madness) March 3, 2019