Malema claims EFF can help end Cape gang wars by confronting drug lords

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the newly-elected CCT members moments after delivering his closing address at the party's elective conference in Johannesburg on Monday. (Chanté Schatz, News24)

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged people in the Western Cape to unite against drugs and gangs, and claims his party can end gang wars if their members "confront drug dealers".

Malema addressed over 3 000 party delegates, who had attended the party's second elective conference held in Nasrec in Johannesburg.

He said the war against drugs and gangs was winnable. Only EFF members in the province can help end the war that has claimed so many lives, Malema claimed.

He called on his members to engage with drug lords and gang bosses to end the scourge.

"There is huge potential [for] change in the Western Cape. Our people there are both black and white. We were together in the struggle and must work together to end gang wars.

"Many lives are being lost due to gang wars and drug addiction in the Western Cape," he said.

"The EFF must be [at] the forefront fighting gangsterism and crime in the Western Cape. The high rate of murder in that province is like people there are ... at war with itself.

"It is black people being killed by black people. The madness of drugs and gangs must come to end. We must confront drug dealers there and ask them why are they not selling drugs to white people and why are they destroying black communities," he said.

Malema described coloured people in the country as black and blamed apartheid for dividing them from blacks as part of segregation.