 

Malema comments are 'grand posturing of the EFF under the guise of electioneering'

2019-04-11 22:44

Sesona Ngqakamba

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Screengrab)

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Screengrab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC has noted comments by EFF leader Julius Malema about the party, calling it "grand posturing of the EFF under the guise of electioneering".

In a statement released on Thursday, ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete said Malema’s comments about the ANC at Wednesday's media briefing were "hollow rhetoric and at worst, a desperate attempt to make themselves relevant".

During the briefing, Malema told journalists that while the demands and concerns of those living in the township were valid, he believed the #AlexandraTotalShutDown campaign was the brainchild of the ANC.

However, Legoete said the EFF clung to the illusion that it could be a better version of the ANC and continued to expropriate ANC symbols, leaders, history and milestones, such as the Freedom Charter.

"Malema's obsession with the ANC and his misplaced belief that he is the paragon of political wisdom, exposes the inability of the EFF to contest elections on a discernible ideological disposition," said Legoete.

He added that the ANC had earned its stripes in the trenches of the liberation struggle over 107 years, and did not need to pretend to be something it was not to secure political fortunes.

Malema also weighed in on the ANC's controversial candidate lists for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures and the ongoing debate over those who were likely to end up in the Cabinet.

Read more on:    anc  |  eff  |  julius malema  |  elections 2019  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Incorrect report used to to suspend former Hawks head Anwa Dramat - state capture inquiry hears

2019-04-11 22:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Big payout for tonight's Daily Lotto winner 2019-04-11 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 