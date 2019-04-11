Malema comments are 'grand posturing of the EFF under the guise of electioneering'

The ANC has noted comments by EFF leader Julius Malema about the party, calling it "grand posturing of the EFF under the guise of electioneering".

In a statement released on Thursday, ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete said Malema’s comments about the ANC at Wednesday's media briefing were "hollow rhetoric and at worst, a desperate attempt to make themselves relevant".

During the briefing, Malema told journalists that while the demands and concerns of those living in the township were valid, he believed the #AlexandraTotalShutDown campaign was the brainchild of the ANC.

However, Legoete said the EFF clung to the illusion that it could be a better version of the ANC and continued to expropriate ANC symbols, leaders, history and milestones, such as the Freedom Charter.

"Malema's obsession with the ANC and his misplaced belief that he is the paragon of political wisdom, exposes the inability of the EFF to contest elections on a discernible ideological disposition," said Legoete.

He added that the ANC had earned its stripes in the trenches of the liberation struggle over 107 years, and did not need to pretend to be something it was not to secure political fortunes.

Malema also weighed in on the ANC's controversial candidate lists for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures and the ongoing debate over those who were likely to end up in the Cabinet.