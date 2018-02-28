 

Malema: DA is the 'enemy of the people' for not supporting land expropriation motion

2018-02-28 19:59

Mahlatse Mahlase

EFF leader Julius Malema. (City Press)

Soweto - While the DA can still rely on the EFF's support to continue governing the Joburg and Tshwane Metros, EFF leader Julius Malema is determined to "punish" the party in Nelson Mandela Bay for rejecting its motion to allow a Constitutional review on land expropriation without compensation. 

"We need to take that away from them, to teach them a lesson to make them appreciate that we mean business when it comes to land," Malema said on Wednesday, outside of the party's public healthcare campaign at Baragawanath hospital in Soweto.

His comments came after the party's motion for the amendment of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation received overwhelming support. The EFF motion, with an ANC amendment, was supported by the majority of MPs on Tuesday and paves the way for a review of the Constitution.

READ: EFF on land expropriation: 'No one will lose their house'

They party now wants to support a motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip in retaliation. 

Malema accused the DA of not "appreciating the pain that comes with the brutal land dispossession", claiming the party suggested that those who lost their homes in places such as District Six must just be given a house. 

"[Jhb and Tshwane] are more than safe. But PE isn't because they love whites so much. When they were negotiating with us they were saying you can actually take the two just give us PE, because they wanted to do everything in their power to protect Trollip," he claimed. 

He labelled the DA the "enemy of the people".  

The DA is governing Tshwane, Joburg and Nelson Mandela Bay through a fragile coalition with other opposition parties but remain at the mercy of the EFF, who emerged as kingmakers in the 2016 local government elections. The EFF has refused to go into a formal coalition agreement with the DA.

"We can change anytime. We don't care about white feelings, we don’t care about the feelings of voters of the DA. They can go to hell," Malema said. 

However, the party will not hand over the governance of the metro to the ANC on a silver platter. It wants the party to put forward a mayoral candidate who has integrity. 

'No ANC thugs'

"If the ANC is going to come with thugs like Andile Lungisa as mayor, we will not vote with them. We will fold our arms," Malema said. 

He said they want someone similar to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who rejected R600m from the infamous Gupta family.

"The ANC punished Mcebisi, who rejected R600m, by not electing him in their conference, by not choosing him as minister. Now, we want to reward him for having stood against corruption. It's about clean government," Malema said. 

Playing politics

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga said in a statement on Tuesday that it was clear that the EFF would rather place politics ahead of the needs of Nelson Mandela Bay residents.

"The EFF's decision not to support Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Municipality's 2017/18 adjustment budget undermines the work that has been done by the multiparty coalition government since 2016."

Bhanga said they would not be able to proceed with important service delivery programmes as a result.

On the motion of no confidence threats, Bhanga said the EFF's "political schizophrenia will only harm the people" of Nelson Mandela Bay.

'EFF yearns for return of the ANC'

"When the Democratic Alliance campaigned, it was on the basis of bringing total change to the City; it is clear that the EFF would like to see the ANC return to its old ways of looting the municipality and lying to the people.

"For the EFF to suggest that the ANC has the ability to present a credible candidate is unthinkable. Many of the country's problems are of the ANC's making, regardless of who leads the organisation at all levels."

The DA said it would, along with its coalition partners, continue to serve the people of Nelson Mandela Bay, "even if the EFF would like to see the municipality collapse under the ANC corruption".

