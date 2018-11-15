 

Malema denies calling Thandeka Gqubule a Stratcom spy, blames legal team for AfriForum loss

2018-11-15 23:08

Kaveel Singh

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Photo: AFP)

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Photo: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party never explicitly labelled any journalists Stratcom beneficiaries.

He was speaking during an interview on eNCA with journalist Vuyo Mvoko on Thursday evening.

Journalists Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber are demanding an apology and damages of R1m each from the EFF.

A court ruling gave the EFF seven days to prove allegations that the two were apartheid-era Stratcom spies.

The ruling comes after a video was posted by the now defunct Huffington Post SA shortly after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death. It showed a clip from a 2017 interview in which she names both journalists and says they specialised in writing negative pieces on her.

Speaking to Mvoko, Malema said: "If [Gqubule] is Stratcom, she must confess. She has gone to all houses to shop for information that clears her name. We never said she was a Stratcom member. You must find where EFF said Thandeka is Stratcom."

'We will defend ourselves'

He said the EFF merely called on the journalists to confess, only if they were guilty of working for Stratcom.

"We have never said you are guilty of it. We wrote a letter and explained the context of our tweet and statement."

READ: Journalist Thandeka Gqubule gives EFF one week to prove apartheid spy claims, or pay up

He said the party was quoting Madikizela-Mandela. Malema showed no fear about the party being taken to court.

"We are not going to court, we are being taken to court. We will defend ourselves."

Malema attributed recent court defeats at the hands of AfriForum, the latest of which resulted in the EFF having to pay monies, to an incompetent stock of lawyers in the EFF's employ.

"The mistake we made was to hire incompetent people, who lack professionalism, who are not in a position to follow up matters before court in detail."

He said the first interdict brought against the party was unopposed.

"Why would we not oppose them? It is because of a mediocre and unprofessional legal team."

He said the EFF had since paid particular attention to the merits of some of the party's upcoming cases and was "not scared of these boers".

"They have not won the merits. We are now in and ready to go toe to toe."

Read more on:    eff  |  thandeka gqubule  |  julius malema

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

VBS scandal: Cosatu branch vows to hold ANC, SACP leaders to account

2018-11-15 22:51

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Family taken hostage during hijacking
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 14 2018-11-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 