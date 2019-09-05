Malema expects NPA to charge him for discharging firearm in public

EFF leader Julius Malema says he anticipates that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will charge him for discharging a firearm in public, he told journalists on Thursday.

Malema said he is scheduled to meet the NPA on Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, News24 reported that the NPA had made a decision in the Malema case.

However, it was unclear what the decision was.

Malema held a media briefing to discuss the recent spate of violence in parts of the country which have mainly affected Gauteng metros.

Malema also discussed the recent rape and murder of women, which has led to campaigns against gender-based violence.

When asked to comment on the NPA's decision, he said he expected that he would be charged.

Last year, Malema was captured on camera seemingly discharging what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, East London, at the party's fifth anniversary celebrations.

At the time, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi denied that a real firearm had been used.

'I will answer in court'

"The police say we have taken a decision to charge him, but we are waiting for the right time. How can you wait for the right time?" he asked.

"What is the right time because if crime is committed, you must charge immediately and act decisively. I will hear because they said I must go and take a warning statement. A warning statement means you are charged so they are going to charge me. I will answer in court," Malema said.

Malema claimed charges against him were part of political mudslinging. He said, as politicians, it was part of the tactic to look for everything.

He added that some within the government even hoped that he would be implicated in social media posts in which politicians were accused of sexual assault.

"It's our life. We are not even worried about it."

The latest development in the case came about two weeks ago.

The investigating officer has since been in touch with Malema and it is believed he has been asked to give a warning statement. It is expected he will be charged.

However, prosecutors will consider the contents of the warning statement before asking him to appear in court.

On August 21, Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali told News24: "A decision has been made but it has to be communicated with the two suspects before it can be shared with the public and media. We will issue a statement when the time is right," said Tyali.

It is unclear who the second suspect is.



