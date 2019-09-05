Malema expects NPA to charge him for discharging firearm in public

EFF
leader Julius Malema says he anticipates that the National Prosecuting
Authority (NPA) will charge him for discharging a firearm in public, he told
journalists on Thursday.
Malema said he is scheduled to
meet the NPA on Tuesday.
Earlier on Thursday, News24
reported that the NPA had made a decision in the Malema case.
However, it was unclear what the
decision was.
Malema held a media briefing to
discuss the recent spate of violence in parts of the country which have mainly
affected Gauteng metros.
Malema also discussed the recent
rape and murder of women, which has led to campaigns against gender-based
violence.
When asked to comment on the
NPA's decision, he said he expected that he would be charged.
Last year, Malema was captured on
camera seemingly discharging what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle at
the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, East London, at the party's fifth
anniversary celebrations.
At the time, EFF spokesperson
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi denied that a real firearm had been used.
'I will answer in court'
"The police say we have
taken a decision to charge him, but we are waiting for the right time. How can you
wait for the right time?" he asked.
"What
is the right time because if crime is committed, you must charge immediately
and act decisively. I will hear because they said I must go and take a warning
statement. A warning statement means you are charged so they are going to
charge me. I will answer in court," Malema said.
Malema claimed charges against
him were part of political mudslinging. He said, as politicians, it was part of
the tactic to look for everything.
He added that some within the
government even hoped that he would be implicated in social media posts in
which politicians were accused of sexual assault.
"It's our life. We are not
even worried about it."
The latest development in the
case came about two weeks ago.
The investigating officer has
since been in touch with Malema and it is believed he has been asked to give a
warning statement. It is expected he will be charged.
However, prosecutors will consider
the contents of the warning statement before asking him to appear in court.
On August 21, Eastern Cape NPA
spokesperson Luxolo Tyali told News24: "A decision has been made but it
has to be communicated with the two suspects before it can be shared with the
public and media. We will issue a statement when the time is right," said
Tyali.
It is unclear who the second
suspect is.