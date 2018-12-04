Malema fears for safety of his wife and children after publication of home address

EFF leader Julius Malema fears for the safety of his wife Mantwa and his children after his address was posted on Twitter.

Jacques Pauw tweeted the address of the house his wife is renting from cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti. Pauw later removed the tweet with Malema's address.

The colour, make and model of Mantwa's luxury vehicle was also made public.

At a press briefing at Parliament on Tuesday after the National Assembly adopted the Joint Constitutional Review Committee's report recommending that the Constitution be amended to allow expropriation without compensation, Malema said "many strange cars" has been spotted around the house.

Malema said he brought the matter to the police, but he will not negotiate when his wife and children are concerned.

"I shoot to kill," he warned.

On Tuesday, the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) condemned the publishing Malema's home address.

This followed the publication of Eyewitness News' report that Malema's wife and children live in a house owned by Mazzotti.

Malema denied that his wife had any business dealings with Mazzotti and said she rents the house from Mazzotti.

He said Mantwa is an "an independent woman" who is "educated ... with her own wealth".

Malema added: "She is in finance, not in history, not that there is anything wrong with history."

He also denied that it is on Mazzotti's behalf that the EFF is now supporting recently fired South African Revenue Service (SARS) boss Tom Moyane.

He said they are supporting him because he shouldn't be removed through a wrongful process, just like they supported their current enemy Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan previously.

"It was Tom Moyane who wanted me sequestered and removed from this Parliament," Malema said in reference to his own tax troubles a few years ago.

In 2014, Mazzotti paid the R200 000 party registration fee for the EFF ahead of the general elections.