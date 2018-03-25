Malema gears up for rally ahead of motion against Trollip

Economic Freedom Fighters commander in chief, Julius Malema, will be holding a rally in Nelson Mandela Bay one day before his party's motion of no confidence against mayor Athol Trollip is scheduled to be heard.

Malema threatened to bring the motion against Trollip as a warning to the Democratic Alliance for not supporting the EFF’s successful motion into land expropriation without compensation.

The EFF then filed a motion of no confidence in Trollip, saying, among others, that he failed to champion the plight of the poor when he allowed the DA to attempt to remove informal traders from the streets.

"His (Trollip's) failure to act in such instances speaks volumes," the notice reads.

However, the DA has hit out at Malema, saying the only reason they were targeting Trollip was because he was white.

Malema is expected to address EFF supporters at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton at 16:00 on Wednesday.

"We are speaking to the people of Nelson Mandela on the 28 March 2018 about the future of their Municipality. We are accountable to our people not to whiteness," Malema tweeted on Saturday.

This is just one of many rallies planned in the build up to the special council meeting that is scheduled to start at 08:00 on Thursday, March 29.

Last week, DA leader Mmusi Maimane called on DA supporters to come out in their numbers and show their support for Trollip by congregating on the Vuyisile Mini square, in front of the town hall, on the day.

A multi-party march, in "solidarity for the removal of the bully Athol Trollip", has also been organised and promoted on social media. It is set to start in front of the ANC's local headquarters, Florence Matomela House, at 09:00 on the day, and demonstrators will proceed to the city hall.



