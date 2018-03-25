 

Malema gears up for rally ahead of motion against Trollip

2018-03-25 13:00

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

EFF leader Julius Malema. (City Press)

EFF leader Julius Malema. (City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Economic Freedom Fighters commander in chief, Julius Malema, will be holding a rally in Nelson Mandela Bay one day before his party's motion of no confidence against mayor Athol Trollip is scheduled to be heard.

Malema threatened to bring the motion against Trollip as a warning to the Democratic Alliance for not supporting the EFF’s successful motion into land expropriation without compensation.

The EFF then filed a motion of no confidence in Trollip, saying, among others, that he failed to champion the plight of the poor when he allowed the DA to attempt to remove informal traders from the streets.

READ: 'Hahaha, you are going, white man' - Malema to Trollip

"His (Trollip's) failure to act in such instances speaks volumes," the notice reads.

However, the DA has hit out at Malema, saying the only reason they were targeting Trollip was because he was white.

Malema is expected to address EFF supporters at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton at 16:00 on Wednesday.

"We are speaking to the people of Nelson Mandela on the 28 March 2018 about the future of their Municipality. We are accountable to our people not to whiteness," Malema tweeted on Saturday.

This is just one of many rallies planned in the build up to the special council meeting that is scheduled to start at 08:00 on Thursday, March 29.

Last week, DA leader Mmusi Maimane called on DA supporters to come out in their numbers and show their support for Trollip by congregating on the Vuyisile Mini square, in front of the town hall, on the day.

READ: ANC, EFF determined to loot Nelson Mandela Bay - Maimane

A multi-party march, in "solidarity for the removal of the bully Athol Trollip", has also been organised and promoted on social media. It is set to start in front of the ANC's local headquarters, Florence Matomela House, at 09:00 on the day, and demonstrators will proceed to the city hall.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  eff  |  athol trollip  |  julius malema  |  port elizabeth  |  land expropriation  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man gets 18 years in jail for raping mentally challenged woman

2018-03-25 12:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Huge group gathers for Buchan as he prays for rain and saves gang leaders
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 24 2018-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 