 

Malema is talking 'fables' about imminent removal says Ramaphosa

2019-04-13 21:03

Pelane Phakgadi

(File, Tebogo Letsie/City Press)

(File, Tebogo Letsie/City Press)

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that EFF president Julius Malema was talking "fables" on claims that he would lose the ANC internal battle during the party's national general council (NGC).

Malema on Wednesday said that attempts by Ramaphosa to remove Mokonyane as a minister would be met with questions relating to the president himself over issues such as corruption accused company Bosasa and Marikana.

And because of this, "he won't finish his term," Malema said about Ramaphosa.

According to Timeslive, Ramaphosa said that Malema was just like those who had said he was going to lose in the ANC conference in Nasrec where he was elected president.

Ramaphosa was talking on the sidelines of an ANC rally held in Swaneville in Kagiso on the West Rand on Saturday.

"The ANC is ready to vomit someone, and it will be him," Malema said.

He added that Ramaphosa was between a rock and a hard place.

"There are fables, all sorts of fables as there were fables as we were going to Nasrec saying 'that one is history he will never win and is going to be crushed'," said Ramaphosa.

"There are many fables around town but what we do is to carry on with the work we have been given by our conference, that is all that guides me."

READ: ANC backs just, equitable compensation for land

The media house said that ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Lekgoete added that Malema's assertion was just "wishful thinking".

In an opinion piece, Melanie Verwoerd articulates that Ramaphosa's win by 179 votes at the Nasrec conference was unconvincing.

The ANC holds a national general council no later than 30 months after the national conference.

The ANC holds a national general council (NGC) no later than 30 months after the national conference.

Verwoerd argues that a faction belonging to former president Jacob Zuma are increasingly claiming that the victory was "stolen" due to the disqualification of 220-odd delegates on the first day of the conference, following various court cases in the weeks leading up to the conference.

Ramaphosa told those at the rally that his party was  aware of the challenge of unemployment facing young people.

"It is a challenge that pains us and we are working hard to resolve. By working to attract investment, we will create jobs."

Some residents have told Eyewitness News although they are ANC supporters, they are unhappy and unsure of whether they will vote on 8 May.

Ramaphosa said he also listed to the concerns of the residents, which included proper housing.

