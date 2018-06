The court case, in which EFF leader Julius Malema is accused of inciting supporters to invade land, has been postponed in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court.

The case is expected to be back in court in February 2019.



After the case was postponed, the EFF leader addressed supporters outside the court.

More to follow.





#LandOccupation Malema: Today every worker abused by a white racist or an Indian racist can run to the EFF for help because we have political power. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 25, 2018

#LandOccupation Malema: The EFF has political power and that is why tomorrow we are starting the public hearings on the amendment of section 25 of the constitution. It is because we made that motion in parliament that today we are having such a process. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 25, 2018

#LandOccupation Malema: When OR Tambo said I call on the youth to render the country ungovernable, and the National Party could not stop them was an indicator of who has political party. pic.twitter.com/5jYCjr3zrT — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 25, 2018

#LandOccupation Malema: When you go into any office and find the AC cold, then you know who is in power. It is in those small things where we see who has political power. pic.twitter.com/u5AVJYn5Ui — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 25, 2018

#LandOccupation Malema: The Riotus Assembly’s Act was passed to stop our people from receiving what is rightfully theirs. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 25, 2018

