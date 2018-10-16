 

Malema: Linking EFF to VBS an attempt to weaken the party

2018-10-16 21:26

Tshidi Madia

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and EFF president Julius Malema address media over allegations that Shivambu profitted from fraud at VBS Mutual Bank.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and EFF president Julius Malema address media over allegations that Shivambu profitted from fraud at VBS Mutual Bank. ( Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party is confident that its deputy Floyd Shivambu did not receive R10m from his brother Brian Shivambu after he produced his bank statements dating back to 2014.

The party has thrown its weight behind its deputy president while hitting out at the media and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who Malema described as the "most dangerous man" and accused of "fighting dirty".

The EFF held a briefing at its headquarters in Johannesburg on Tuesday to clarify its position on the VBS saga.

A Daily Maverick report alleged that Shivambu received R10m from his younger brother after he pocketed R16m from the collapsed mutual bank.

A donation of R1.3m was said to have been made to the EFF.

This followed an explosive report by advocate Terry Motau and law firm Werksmans Attorneys, The Great Heist, which lists 53 individuals and companies who benefitted from the looting of R1.9b from the bank. The younger Shivambu was listed among those who made money from VBS.

Complaints over media coverage

The EFF, however, maintained that the claims were false and there was no need for the party to deal with Shivambu as there was no material evidence supporting the allegations.

"We looked at the financial statement, went through the financial statement and we cannot locate any money from VBS, any money from Sgameka and all those," said Malema referring to a company owned by the younger Shivambu.

"I am not scared of Floyd, give me something," Malema responded when asked if he was scared to act against his deputy.

While Malema said the EFF was satisfied that the allegations made against his deputy were false, he complained about media coverage of the saga, claiming some journalists were "embedded". He asked why news stories about Brian Shivambu featured images of his brother and the red berets' logo.

"The reporting is deliberate, and we see it for what it is: an attempt to discredit the EFF and the deputy president," said Malema.

ALSO READ: Shivambu brothers on VBS report - Brian seeks review, Floyd denies getting R10m

He claimed images of Limpopo ANC deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza were not used in any of the articles even though they were also implicated in Motau's report.

Rogue unit allegations

Malema said the media's bias was part of a bid to have current president of both the country and the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, "win at all costs" when the country goes to the general elections next year.

"They say the president knew about VBS and already the embedded journalists are on his defence. After City Press said Ramaphosa knew, then people wanted evidence but there was no request for evidence when the DP (Shivambu) and the EFF were accused in Daily Maverick," he remarked.

Shivambu himself echoed those sentiments, challenging the Daily Maverick to produce evidence and describing the claims as "pure insanity".

"The misleading information which Daily Maverick has, it's deliberate. It's part of the whole propaganda machinery to do all of those things," said Shivambu.

Malema also used the media briefing to continue his attacks on Gordhan, making claims about the existence of a rogue unit working with the minister and that it recently broke into Shivambu's home.

"We are aware Pravin is working with the rogue unit to continue to fight anyone else who doesn't agree with him. He fights very dirty. We know that the rogue unit is still in operation," said Malema.

Gordhan has declined to comment on Malema's allegations.

"Minister Gordhan will not comment at this stage," his spokesperson Adrian Lackay said.

Read more on:    eff  |  vbs bank  |  floyd shivambu  |  julius malema

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sanef acknowledges 'devastating impact' of inaccurate Sunday Times reports

2018-10-16 20:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: MyCiTi employees' 'wildcat' strike continued on Tuesday
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sir Lowry's Pass 20:51 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 17:14 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 16 2018-10-16 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 