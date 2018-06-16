Malema reiterates support for Shivambu on Momonait matter

EFF
leader Julius Malema on Saturday reiterated his support for his chief whip
Floyd Shivambu in the matter involving Treasury's director-general, Ismail
Momoniat.
"If Momo fought in the
struggle he would have understood what Floyd said. A revolutionary would have
known that when he went into prison, when
he went into exile – he would know he was fighting for black people [if was
predominantly for African people]."
Malema made the comments during a
Youth Day rally in Motlosana Stadium in Jouberton in Klerksdorp.
According to a Fin24 report, EFF
chief whip Floyd Shivambu faced multiple rebukes for remarks he made in a
committee meeting, where he questioned the presence of National Treasury's
Momoniat.
Read more here: Word for word: Read what Shivambu said about Momoniat
Shivambu reportedly asked why
Momoniat attended finance oversight committee meetings,
and allegedly accused him of having a superiority complex which did not allow
him to take orders from African seniors.
The committee and National
Treasury in a statement then condemned Shivambu's remarks.
In another committee meeting,
Shivambu reportedly denied censoring Momoniat and demanded an apology from the
committee's chair Yunus Carrim.
Malema said, "Why is
treasury always represented by an Indian when there is 80 percent African
staff? Because there is a tendency [for] our Indian brothers to look down at
Africans.
"I found the leaders of the
EFF – all of them queuing to explain themselves. I want to tell all those journalists who wanted to organise a mob that we are not scared of SARS
or the police… We are not scared of the media, you tried to destroy us before -
you failed."
Malema then accused some Indian
and coloured people of being racist and
seeing themselves as more white than black.