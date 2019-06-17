Malema responds to Godrich Gardee punch-up: 'I would have done worse'

EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to a video in which the party's secretary general, Gordrich Gardee was involved in a punch-up at the party's headquarters with a former member, saying: "I would have done worse than what the SG (secretary general) did."

"The SG is performing his revolutionary duty, to defend the revolution by protecting the office of the revolution," said Malema while addressing Youth Day celebrations at the Fort Hare University in Alice on Sunday afternoon.

In the video, which emerged this week, Gardee is seen arriving at the party's headquarters and then getting into a heated exchange with two party members.

The exchange then turns physical. The incident occurred in 2018.

'Provocative'

In defending his actions, Gardee previously told News24 that Abednego Mathole, better known as Msholozi in the EFF, was "just being provocative".

"Msholozi has been declared a persona non-grata at the EFF premises. It's just very provocative for him to even walk into our premises," Gardee said.

Mathole was kicked out of the party as a result of the altercation.

"It was so painful for us, being told we are not members cause we assaulted SG. We never complained anywhere, never laid charges and said we were assaulted. We never spoke to journalists. We thought of Mokone. It would embarrass Mokone (referring to Malema)," Mathole told News24.

'Meet your maker'



"We are building a revolutionary party, not a Student Christian Organisation (SCO)," Malema told those gathered at the packed Alice Campus of the university.

Malema continued: "If that video embarrasses you, go to SCO."

"I would have done worse than what the SG did for that office of the EFF is not a playground… we’ll make you meet your maker, quickly," Malema said.

This is not the first time an EFF leader has been linked to a violent incident.

Deputy president Floyd Shivambu was caught throttling a journalist on the grounds of Parliament last year, and one its MPs, Marshall Dlamini, is currently facing charges of assault after slapping a police officer following the State of the Nation Address in February.

