Malema slams Exclusive Books for not displaying This Land Is Ours

Johannesburg – Economic Freedom Fighter, Julius Malema, has criticised Exclusive Books on Twitter for not carrying The Land Is Ours, a book by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

Exclusive Books responded to Malema, apologising for his bad experience saying the book was sold out in many stores and that they had reaffirmed their support to Ngcukaitobi.

“Exclusive books in Hydepark did not have this book on display because they want to suppress our progressive stories, they only make it available on request. Let’s shame them by making it the best seller. We bought 10 copies because we support black excellence,” he tweeted on Friday evening.



Malema’s tweet has already garnered over 4 500 likes and has been retweeted over 2 500 times, with many of his followers committing to go and buy the book.



Read: The Land is Ours: 'The problem of the 20th century is the problem of the colour line

“@ExclusiveBooks Why is it difficult to stock up on #TheLandIsOurs? I've placed an order at the Killarney store 3 weeks ago. We're busting the myth that we don't read or is that so inconvenient for you guys? We're on a historical mission here c'mon,” tweeted Mapheto.



One follower labelled Exclusive Books as a bourgeoisie, anti-revolutionary, white monopoly capital, land grabbing, vendor.



"Sorry I would not know since I don't shop at bourgeoisie, anti-revolutionary, WMC, land grabbing, vendors like Exclusive Books @ Hydepark for titles like #TheLandIsOurs . But... but... what were you guys doing there?" tweeted Stepoli.



Exclusive Books have responded to Malema on Twitter, saying demand for the book was high, causing them to sell out in many stores.

“Our CEO has spoken to Adv Ngcukaitobi to reaffirm our support and he has expressed his support of Exclusive Books in return,” they tweeted.