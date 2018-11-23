 

Malema tells black professionals: ‘Before we crush the white system, let’s build our own’

2018-11-23 22:47

Canny Maphanga

EFF leader Julius Malema flanked by other party leaders. (Jabu Kumalo, Daily Sun, file)

EFF leader Julius Malema flanked by other party leaders. (Jabu Kumalo, Daily Sun, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"The white man hates the idea of equality", EFF leader Julius Malema told a gathering of black professionals in Sandton on Friday.

"They hate the EFF, not because we have guns, but because we speak the language of equality and they hate that. They view us as sub-human and they will not live among sub-humans.

"When you empower sub-humans that is a threat to white supremacy, they will disappear," he said to a rousing applause.

The political party convened a black professionals meeting to confer on what form and shape legislation should take in government ahead of the 2019 elections.

The party's deputy chairperson Floyd Shivambu and chairperson Dali Mpofu were also in attendance. They sat and listened as the professionals from different sectors of the economy aired their views. 

"A working-class white man and a working-class black man do not speak the same language, and that is because at the centre of every division in South Africa is race. As long as we have not resolved the race question, you can forget about that.

"I will pull the race card every time, I am not even ashamed of that. That is why we called a meeting of black professionals," Malema said at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.

"This basically prepares us to be a proper government when we take over. We shouldn't be like a liberation movement that has inherited over 300 apartheid legislation that [is] still in effect in government," deputy chairperson Floyd Shivambu told the gathering.

One by one, the professionals took turns to tell the EFF leadership about the plight of black professionals in various sectors in South Africa.

"The property industry is still controlled by the legislation of 1976 that does not accommodate a black person, which makes it difficult for us to compete in the industry. It is very expensive to be compliant in this industry and only the likes of Pam Golding can compete," alleged Sibongile Msomi.

Resolve the issue of race first

But Malema insisted that only once the issue of race was addressed, could black professionals can empower themselves by building a system of their own.

"Before we deal with the class system, we must deal with the issue of race first.

"There is an absence of professionalism among us. Before we crush the white system, let's build our own system and have it in place when we are gradually taking them out. It's like the land,” Malema added.

Malema assured professionals that taking out the white system would then follow automatically because "the white man hates the idea of equality".

His comments come just days after he launched a scathing attack on Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, who testified at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

ALSO READ: Malema slammed for 'reckless' attack on Gordhan

He instructed the party to prepare for war with the former finance minister who he dubbed "the dog of white monopoly capital".

ALSO READ: 'Fighters, be ready' - Malema gets ready to go to war with Pravin Gordhan

The EFF will continue with its public manifesto consultations, tackling miners in Rustenburg, North West on Saturday.

Read more on:    eff  |  dali mpofu  |  floyd shivambu  |  julius malema

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: Everything we know about Black Friday, including the big deals still up for grabs

2018-11-22 22:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Suspected Pretoria burglar caught breaking into school
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 20:13 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 15:10 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, November 23 2018-11-23 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 