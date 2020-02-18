Malema to sue ANC MP Boy Mamabolo over domestic abuse claims

EFF leader Julius Malema is suing one-time friend and ANC Member of Parliament Jacob Boy Mamabolo for R1m over claims that he abuses his wife.

In legal documents by the EFF leader's lawyers, Ian Levitt Attorneys claimed Mamabolo's comments were deliberately meant to "impugn the integrity and good name" of their client.

"Your allegations are vexatious, misplaced, spurious and untrue," it said in the documents.

Last week during the State of the Nation Address, Mamabolo, accused Malema of abusing his wife.

"Mantwa (Malema's wife) was abused at home by the honourable Malema… They won't deny it because it's true," said Mamabolo last week.

The matter came to a head once again on Tuesday during a joint sitting of the National Assembly, where Mamabolo quizzed Malema on the matter.

The lawyers further claimed Mamabolo had no evidence to support his allegations and no factual basis to have made it.

"We are furthermore instructed that your making these defamatory statements is done deliberately to exact political revenge on our client and his reputation, and indirectly on the EFF."

Malema's lawyers want Mamabolo to retract his statement as being untrue and defamatory through a public statement and to apologise to the EFF leader for the allegations.

"The public statement is to be shared by you on all your social media accounts, including but not limited to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram," continued the documents.

Malema also wanted Mamabolo to release a press statement to go along with his public statement and to conduct interviews with media houses he previously spoke to on the matter.

They also wanted the EFF to use its platforms to distribute the public statement.

Damages of R1 million

"Should you fail to do so, we hold instructions to institute further legal action against you which action we will institute damages against our client in the amount of R1 000 000.00 and seek punitive costs against you."

Mamabolo told News24 he will fight the matter and insisted Malema did not provide an adequate response to his question in the National Assembly.

"I'm fighting it. He failed to answer in Parliament, why run to the courts?" asked Mamabolo.

Earlier Malema turned the matter on its head, leading to him being booted out of the National Assembly.

While he defended himself against the claims, saying he has never laid a finger on his wife or any partners in the past, he accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of laying a hand on his former wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa, who died in 2008 at age 63.

Malema claimed even former president Jacob Zuma was aware of this as Ramaphosa's former wife had allegedly raised the matter with him.