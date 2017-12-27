 

Malema vs Mbalula: Dubai or not Dubai – that is the question

2017-12-27 13:01

Correspondent

Julius Malema (File, Lisa Hnatowicz, Netwerk24)

Julius Malema (File, Lisa Hnatowicz, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – A Twitter spat between EFF leader Julius Malema and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula over his holiday whereabouts took full flight on Wednesday – with Malema warning Mbalula that it would all end in tears.

"Now you are talking rubbish and when I start you will be crying like a baby," Malema tweeted in response to Mbalula’s comments that suggested that Malema was trying to gain votes by criticising Mbalula’s festive whereabouts.

ALSO READ: Mbalula wishes a Merry Christmas... apparently all the way from Dubai

Earlier, Malema posted a tweet criticising the police minister for going on holiday, allegedly to Dubai, at a time when crime was high during the festive season: "The whole Minister of Police [is] out of the country at this critical period of the year, talk of priorities. Crime is a serious problem in this country but leisure for our ministers is more important according to the conduct of ...[ANC] ministers, sies."

Mbalula retorted, questioning: "It is leisure to b with family? Don't b desperate for votes you can do better don't doubt your support man [sic]."

He then suggested Malema "has the unquestionable right to engage me am not allergic to THAT. I must also clarify him [on] something, I don't do quite often..."

Malema meanwhile began sending out a series of posts suggesting: "I’m all for the family and you know that very well but timing is everything, we can’t have the winning team without a leader. You miscalculated, just accept and come back home now."

'Stay in your lane'

Mbalula then began his own torrent of tweets about various crime fighting initiatives underway over the holiday season, even promising that while "I ain’t the Holy Spirit – I won’t be in all places at once but the police will."

As the banter was bolstered, Mbalula then questioned Malema about an event he hosted for senior citizens: "How was the Gogos party you hosted yesterday? I trust the police were sent there to keep the Gogos and their gifts safe".

Malema put out a call that, "The Gogo’s need their minister", to which Mbalula pledged: "I’m coming Juju – tell the Gogos their gifts are safe."

ALSO READ: Twitter doesn't hold back on Zuma's last speech as ANC president

Malema then posted the hashtag #YenaAyaKwiniDubai. The phrase "yena aya kwini" is loosely translated as: "Where is he/she going to?" or in the context of the Twitter spat, could be read as: "What is he doing in Dubai?"

This week, Mbalula tweeted a Christmas message; however his tweet, which was later deleted, displayed his location as Dubai.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mbalula playfully dismissed the social media frenzy over whether or not he is currently on holiday in Dubai.

"Uba ndiphi? Ngentlonipho nokuz'thoba noko ayifuni nina lonto Nina ababuzayo. eStay in yho lane bheka indaba zakho Ngu Dezemba lo sukuye... #Holidaes Zi big daes!!! (Where am I? With utmost respect, that's none of the concern of those asking. Stay in your lane; mind your business as we're in December)," said Mbalula in one tweet.

'Enjoying my December break'

"I conclude by saying to those who question my whereabouts am with my family enjoying my December break Anything beyond that is Public service overreach. #TimeToReflect #SeasonsGreetings," he added in another post.

He continued with his festive theme, declaring: "Am on holiday please enjoy yours too this is the time to relax with family... #SeasonsGreetings from Kuvukiland".

The geographical references came back as a later tweet read: "This Dubai sensationalist some of them they are properbly twitting from the rooftoptop of burj khalifa.#Dubai [sic]."

ALSO READ: 'Jacob Zuma is a crook'- Twitter reacts to 'free education' announcement

In another post on the social media site, he referenced the controversy over Dubai’s association with the Gupta family: "Safa ngama Gupta [we are dying because of the Gupta] I pitty those who have never been to Dubai hurry up guys the gates are closing the law is coming that debars u from visiting Dubai. Bcos it is allegedly owned by the Guptas [sic]."

In October, News24 revealed that the Gupta family and some of their associates established an extensive network of front companies in and around Dubai that were used to conceal and allegedly launder hundreds of millions of rand in dubious payments linked to government contracts in South Africa.

In that same month, EWN reported that Sedgars Sport, who supplied uniforms for South Africa's Olympic athletes and officials, had partially paid for Mbalula's trip to Dubai between December 2016 and January 2017, while he was sports minister.

Sedgars denied financing the trip, and Mbalula said he paid for it himself.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    julius malema  |  fikile mbalula  |  south africa  |  social media  |  corruption  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Security guard who 'accidentally' killed man to appear in court

2017-12-27 12:25

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: The biggest stories of 2017
 

The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs

We take a look at some famous men with impressive grooming routines.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs
WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 14:11 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Waterfront 12:42 PM
Road name: Dock Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, December 26 2017-12-26 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 