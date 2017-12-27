Malema vs Mbalula: Dubai or not Dubai – that is the question

Johannesburg – A Twitter spat between EFF leader Julius Malema and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula over his holiday whereabouts took full flight on Wednesday – with Malema warning Mbalula that it would all end in tears.

"Now you are talking rubbish and when I start you will be crying like a baby," Malema tweeted in response to Mbalula’s comments that suggested that Malema was trying to gain votes by criticising Mbalula’s festive whereabouts.

Earlier, Malema posted a tweet criticising the police minister for going on holiday, allegedly to Dubai, at a time when crime was high during the festive season: "The whole Minister of Police [is] out of the country at this critical period of the year, talk of priorities. Crime is a serious problem in this country but leisure for our ministers is more important according to the conduct of ...[ANC] ministers, sies."

Mbalula retorted, questioning: "It is leisure to b with family? Don't b desperate for votes you can do better don't doubt your support man [sic]."

He then suggested Malema "has the unquestionable right to engage me am not allergic to THAT. I must also clarify him [on] something, I don't do quite often..."

Malema meanwhile began sending out a series of posts suggesting: "I’m all for the family and you know that very well but timing is everything, we can’t have the winning team without a leader. You miscalculated, just accept and come back home now."

I’m all for the family and you know that very well but timing is everything, we can’t have the winning team without a leader. You miscalculated, just accept and come back home now — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 27, 2017

'Stay in your lane'

Mbalula then began his own torrent of tweets about various crime fighting initiatives underway over the holiday season, even promising that while "I ain’t the Holy Spirit – I won’t be in all places at once but the police will."

Withdrawn - how was the Gogos party you hosted yesterday ?



I trust the police were sent there to keep the Gogos and their gifts safe pic.twitter.com/G0iWrFLi1j — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 27, 2017

As the banter was bolstered, Mbalula then questioned Malema about an event he hosted for senior citizens: "How was the Gogos party you hosted yesterday? I trust the police were sent there to keep the Gogos and their gifts safe".

I’m coming Juju - tell the Gogos their gifts are safe. pic.twitter.com/yiZQJlQaAQ — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 27, 2017

Malema put out a call that, "The Gogo’s need their minister", to which Mbalula pledged: "I’m coming Juju – tell the Gogos their gifts are safe."

Malema then posted the hashtag #YenaAyaKwiniDubai. The phrase "yena aya kwini" is loosely translated as: "Where is he/she going to?" or in the context of the Twitter spat, could be read as: "What is he doing in Dubai?"

This week, Mbalula tweeted a Christmas message; however his tweet, which was later deleted, displayed his location as Dubai.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mbalula playfully dismissed the social media frenzy over whether or not he is currently on holiday in Dubai.

"Uba ndiphi? Ngentlonipho nokuz'thoba noko ayifuni nina lonto Nina ababuzayo. eStay in yho lane bheka indaba zakho Ngu Dezemba lo sukuye... #Holidaes Zi big daes!!! (Where am I? With utmost respect, that's none of the concern of those asking. Stay in your lane; mind your business as we're in December)," said Mbalula in one tweet.

'Enjoying my December break'

"I conclude by saying to those who question my whereabouts am with my family enjoying my December break Anything beyond that is Public service overreach. #TimeToReflect #SeasonsGreetings," he added in another post.

I conclude by saying to those who question my whereabouts am with my family enjoying my December break Anything beyond that is Public service overreach. #TimeToReflect #SeasonsGreetings — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 26, 2017

He continued with his festive theme, declaring: "Am on holiday please enjoy yours too this is the time to relax with family... #SeasonsGreetings from Kuvukiland".

The geographical references came back as a later tweet read: "This Dubai sensationalist some of them they are properbly twitting from the rooftoptop of burj khalifa.#Dubai [sic]."

In another post on the social media site, he referenced the controversy over Dubai’s association with the Gupta family: "Safa ngama Gupta [we are dying because of the Gupta] I pitty those who have never been to Dubai hurry up guys the gates are closing the law is coming that debars u from visiting Dubai. Bcos it is allegedly owned by the Guptas [sic]."

Safa ngama Gupta I pitty those who have never been* to Dubai hurry up guys the gates are closing the law is coming that debars u from visiting Dubai. Bcos it is allegedly owned by the Guptas. — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 26, 2017

In October, News24 revealed that the Gupta family and some of their associates established an extensive network of front companies in and around Dubai that were used to conceal and allegedly launder hundreds of millions of rand in dubious payments linked to government contracts in South Africa.

In that same month, EWN reported that Sedgars Sport, who supplied uniforms for South Africa's Olympic athletes and officials, had partially paid for Mbalula's trip to Dubai between December 2016 and January 2017, while he was sports minister.

Sedgars denied financing the trip, and Mbalula said he paid for it himself.

Poor pathetic attempt to gather votes. The Minister of Police launched Festive Season Operations early in November, has been operational since. The increased Police visibility at malls isn’t happening by chance. https://t.co/OL1EQgmaB1 — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 27, 2017

If you weren’t busy during your ANC conference FOMO you would have noticed ongoing SAPS operations that I took part in.



SAPS has daily operations throughout the year - the increased operations this time aren’t any different.



We have the National Commissioner for operations https://t.co/UGY7QnNWkk — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 27, 2017

We launched the Festive Season Operations in Cape Town - it’s full force across all provinces. I ain’t the Holy Spirit- I won’t be in all places at once but the police will.



It’s a plan we launched and are implementing.



Phantsi ngochuku pic.twitter.com/n9XmS0lpVC — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 27, 2017

@Julius_S_Malema BASSOP - don’t drink and drive and tweet the Minister...



Sharp sharp pic.twitter.com/ItukYPEdsE — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 27, 2017

Issa a sequel: pic.twitter.com/QWkg8APbTy — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 27, 2017

Festive Seasons Operations in Full Force - wabanjwa Tsotsi.



Fighters think the Razzmatazz is the Holy Spirit and will be everywhere from Seshego to Kuvukiland.



Wanya Fighter !! pic.twitter.com/hzzZtMQZlt — RSA Minister of Police (@MbalulaFikile) December 27, 2017

The whole Minister of Police out of the country at this critical period of the year, talk of priorities. Crime is a serious problem in this country but leisure for our ministers is more important according to the conduct of @MYANC Ministers,Sies. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 27, 2017

Festive Season is one of the most hectic periods in South Africa and police activity is heightened, attending to crime scenes, and assisting with accident reports. Amidst that, the political head, minister of police is in Dubai, and he sees nothing wrong with that. Wow!! — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) December 27, 2017

I’m not asking for anything unreasonable, all we are asking for is for our minister to be home with us during this critical period of the year. All I get in response is insult from my minister @MbalulaFikile. Just come back home before we call for your resignation please... — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 27, 2017

