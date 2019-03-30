Malema: 'We are not scared of you, Trevor Manuel'

EFF leader Julius Malema has dared former finance minister Trevor Manuel to take him or his party to court over remarks he has made on the appointment of news SARS commissioner, Edward Kieswetter.

The EFF insinuated that Manuel had chose Kieswetter in a flawed process, going further to label him a "bully".

Kieswetter was appointed as the new commissioner of SARS this week and will take over from acting SARS head Mark Kingon on May 1.

The EFF had earlier said the selection process‚ led by former finance minister Manuel in search of a new commissioner, lacked "transparency and openness".

The EFF has threatened legal action to have the decision to appoint Kieswetter set aside.

READ: How Kieswetter trumped 82 applicants for top SARS job

Speaking to thousands of his party's supporters at the Walter Sisulu University in the Eastern Cape, Malema stated again that the new SARS boss was friends with Manuel, and that Manuel wanted to take legal action because he [Malema] was telling the truth.

"We are not scared of you, you have met your match this time," Malema said.

During an interview with Bruce Whitfield on Radio 702 on Thursday, Kieswetter said he had no time for distractions and that he had a huge task ahead as a commissioner, seemingly dismissing claims made by the EFF.

But Manuel did not respond as kindly, and accused the EFF of issuing a false, racist and libelous statements about himself and the new taxman. He said the party's spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, was simply racist for assuming that Kieswetter has a relationship with him on the basis that they were both coloured.

READ MORE: Manuel to EFF: Retract 'false' statement about me and Kieswetter - or else

Manuel subsequently demanded a retraction and warned of legal action if there wasn't any.

"I want to tell Trevor Manuel, we are not scared of you," Malema said to his supporters.

"You call us bullies, but you are the biggest bully... bring it on."

On his campaign trail which has now hit the Eastern Cape, Malema asked of his supporters "elect us back to parliament to finish what we have started, and finalise an inclusive free education and deal with the land expropriation without compensation matter".

ALSO READ: SAHRC finds Malema comments referred to commission not hate speech

The EFF leader asked young people "to be focused and not make children because they want social grant money".

"You will be a fool to do that".

He also reiterated that the elderly would receive a doubled grant should his party be voted into power, and urged supporters and members to canvass enormously for the EFF ahead of the May 8 elections.

He also promised a "clear primary health care" in his presidency, saying he will prioritize the opening of 24-hour clinics.

"Our grandmothers do not choose when to fall sick. Those clinics must be open, always," said Malema.