 

Malema's 'bastard!' insult 'straight out of a Donald Trump playbook'

2018-11-21 19:13

Riaan Grobler

EFF leader Julius Malema's public attacks on the media are "straight out of a Donald Trump playbook".

And, if the party can't produce evidence for claims about individuals in the media and the government, it could be disqualified from next year's general elections. 

This is according to Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird.

Trump, the US president, is infamous for his personal attacks on the media. 

Bird spoke to News24 following several attacks by the EFF on the media, labelling prominent journalists such as Ferial Haffajee and Ranjeni Mumusamy and others as the "Ramaphosa Defence Force".

In addition, on Tuesday, Malema repeatedly called the Zondo commission of inquiry's evidence leader Paul Pretorius a "bastard".

Bird said for a leader of a prominent opposition party to use that type of language is "highly inappropriate" and "downright inflammatory".

The comment could land Malema in trouble with the law as well.

Insults punishable by fine, prison

According to Section 12.1 of the state capture commission regulations, "any person who insults, disparages or belittles the chairperson or any member of the commission or prejudice the inquiry or proceedings or findings of the commission, is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine, or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months".

"As we head towards elections one would think that political parties would try to de-escalate tensions, and not escalate them," Bird said.

"It has nothing to do with any legitimate critique [Malema] may have against [Pretorius]."

The EFF has been picketing outside the Tiso Blackstar building in Johannesburg where the commission of inquiry into state capture is being held, calling for the removal of Pravin Gordhan as Minister of Public Enterprises.

The party accuses Gordhan of a number of offences but has not provided proof of these.

In addition, a court ruling last week gave the EFF seven days to prove allegations that two journalists were apartheid-era Stratcom spies. Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber are demanding an apology and damages of R1m each from the EFF.

'Diversion - but from what?

Bird said the EFF had been "out of the media limelight for a while" and that its claims are "an effort to regain that".

"It seems like a diversion from what is really going on, and the question that needs to be asked is 'why?'.

"If [the EFF] had this 'evidence', where is their submission to the Zondo commission? Where are their affidavits? If you have evidence, present it," Bird said.

"Instead, [the EFF] chooses to use inflammatory language [and] race-baiting."

Referring to Malema's comment that Gordhan "hates black people", Bird said it was baseless as there was no evidence of that.

"Gordhan may well have a legitimate action of defamation against the EFF.

'You need proof'

"If you make an allegation like that, you need to have some basis of reasonable truth or evidence."

In terms of the party's attacks on journalists and the media, Bird says it was a deliberate attempt to try to silence them.

"That is very worrying and completely unacceptable."

Bird said the EFF was going to "learn the hard way" that making unfounded accusations will come at a cost.

"If they manage to produce evidence that [Harber and Gqubule] were part of Stratcom, I think many people in this country would be absolutely astonished.

"If they don't, they will have significant legal bills to pay. And if they continue along those lines, they will have further legal action taken against them."

The EFF lost two court cases against AfriForum last week, bringing its total number of losses against the minority rights group to five.

Bird said if the behaviour of EFF members and leaders on social media is found to be cyberbullying, they could be found to be violating the terms and conditions of those platforms. "That could effectively silence them."

At worst, the EFF could face not being registered as a political party ahead of next year's elections "if they can't demonstrate that they can adhere to the Electoral Code, which states that you can't distribute false information and you can't inflame tensions".

Read more on:    eff  |  donald trump  |  julius malema  |  pravin gordhan

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rave rape boyfriend protected girlfriend's reputation by not testifying, court hears

2018-11-21 18:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: HPCSA workers up in arms over new cloud computing system
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 20 2018-11-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 