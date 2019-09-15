 

Malema's 'dead white man' Mugabe tribute cleared by Twitter, despite complaints

2019-09-15 20:12

Jenni Evans

Robert Mugabe. (AFP)

Robert Mugabe. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

EFF leader Julius Malema's tweet containing quotes next to a picture late Zimbabwean Robert Mugabe has been found not to have violated Twitter's rules, Malema posted on Sunday. 

He posted a note from the social media company telling him that there had been a complaint about his slideshow of Mugabe quotes, hashtagged #Gushungo, after Mugabe's family totem. 

The words on one slide, "The only white man you can trust is a dead white man", next to a picture of Mugabe, was flagged by a DA leader Atholl Trollip as "racist" and "incendiary". 

"The @SAHRC  always, flatters only to deceive spectacularly. Because they are conflicted by trying  to comply with the wishes of the ANC government & not our CONSTITUTION. Malema’s racist invective is not only offensive, unconstitutional and vile, it’s also dangerously incendiary," Trollip's tweet continued.

Former DA leader Tony Leon asked: "Where is @SAHRCommission? [Missing in Action] again?"

Malema posted a note, with the words "Stratcom" and #Gushungo, to show that there had been a complaint over his post and that it had not broken rules. 

Mugabe died in Singapore on September 6 at the age of 95. His funeral service was held on Saturday, attended by African leaders. 

Comment was not immediately available from the SA Human Rights Commission on whether any complaints had been received over the post. 

Read more on:    da  |  eff  |  athol trollip  |  julius malema
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Monday's weather: Extremely high fire danger in several parts of the country

2019-09-15 18:57

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-09-14 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 