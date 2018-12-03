 

Malema's wife, kids live in house owned by 'tobacco smuggler'

2018-12-03 08:22

Correspondent

EFF leader Julius Malema. Photo by: Jabu Kumalo

EFF leader Julius Malema. Photo by: Jabu Kumalo

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

EFF leader Julius Malema's wife and children live in a luxurious house owned by alleged tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, EWN reported.

The house is reportedly situated in a high-security Hyde Park estate and is owned by Mazzotti, who is a director of cigarettes-manufacturing company Carnilinx.

As a member of Parliament, Malema has an official residence in Cape Town, but lives in the Hyde Park property when he is in Johannesburg.

Mazzotti has had a long-standing friendship with the Malema.

In 2014, Mazzotti paid the R200 0000 registration fee on behalf of the EFF ahead of the general elections.

It was also reported by City Press that Mazzotti helped Malema settle his tax bill.  

For about four years Malema had been at the centre of a protracted battle with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) over his tax affairs - at one point he was said to owe the revenue service R32m and at another point R18m, News24 reported.

In July, author Jacques Pauw alleged that Malema had received a R1m loan from a business associate of Mazzotti and, in doing so, he may have unknowingly accepted the proceeds of crime.

Mazzotti "categorically denied" that a donation by Carnilinx to the EFF involved money made as a result of crime.

Malema told News24 at the time that his tax affairs were settled in full – and he had even received a refund on his tax return.

According to EWN, the exclusive Hyde Park estate has four houses in it.

"Mazzotti has a stake in three of them and also lives in the estate with Malema’s wife, Mantwa, and their children as neighbours," it has reported.

Mazzotti told EWN that Malema’s wife pays a market-related rent to live in his property.

The EFF has recently faced more allegations of benefiting financially from illegal activity.

In August, Mazzotti denied settling Malema’s tax bill. "I'm being assessed by SARS at the moment and I suspect they are going to hit me hard," he said.

"I won’t be able to afford these payments," he told City Press.

Malema refused to comment on his tax bill, saying it was "nobody’s business" who was paying it.

In November, the DA opened a criminal case against Malema and EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, Shivambu's brother Brian, and Malema's cousin, Matsobane Phaleng, for alleged criminal offences in relation to the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

The charges include the acquisition, possession or use of proceeds of unlawful activities, in terms of section 6 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, and corruption in terms of Section 3 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

This followed a report by Daily Maverick which stated that Malema, Shivambu and the party itself benefited from the wide-scale looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

The report revealed details of how money allegedly flowed from VBS to a company run by Brian, called Sgameka Trading, and from there to another company called Mahuna Investments, owned by Phaleng.

The EFF, however, maintained that the claims were false and that there was no material evidence supporting the allegations.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    eff  |  malema  |  adriano mazzotti  |  julius  |  johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Eskom employee' caught driving at 162km/h to 'deal with load shedding'

2018-12-03 07:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eersterivier matrics donate school uniforms in gesture of goodwill
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 1 December Lottery draw 2018-12-01 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 