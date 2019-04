National police are trying to find out who is behind a report claiming that alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack had been shot dead in a suspected hit in Cape Town.

An alleged internal Crime Intelligence communiqué that did the rounds earlier Tuesday claimed that Modack had been shot dead at a motor vehicle auction in Bellville at 10:50.

According to the communiqué, Modack was shot in the head and twice in the chest, with a second person at the auction also wounded during the shooting by three suspects.

However, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told News24 that the report was fake news and did not emanate from them.

"This was not an official report," Naidoo said.

"It was created by someone somewhere with malicious intent. We are working on trying to establish the source of it."

Earlier, News24 established that there had been no shooting incident, with Western Cape police confirming that there was no record of the shooting.

Modack, when contacted by News24, was undeterred by the news.

When asked if he feared for his safety, he said that he only feared God.

"They can try tomorrow again. I will be at the auction at 11:00."