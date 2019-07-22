Mall employee traps alleged robbers in safe with their stash

An alert mall employee managed to foil a robbery at Sky City Mall in Kliprivier on Sunday.

"A quick-thinking employee at the mall locked two armed robbers inside the safe before the police arrived at the scene and arrested them.

"They were found inside the safe with stolen cash. The police also recovered a firearm, which they had allegedly used to shoot at the door of the safe while trapped inside," said police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The two suspects were part of a gang of armed robbers who tried to rob the mall.

Dlamini said members of the K9 unit, flying squad and other police officers had surrounded the complex when they heard the suspects were trapped inside the safe.

Other members of the gang fled in a getaway vehicle, leaving their two accomplices behind.

Dlamini said the two men were slightly injured during their arrest and were taken to Sebokeng Hospital under police guard.

"They will be charged with attempted murder, business robbery and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. The suspects are being profiled to establish if they are part of a gang involved in serious and violent crimes, including business robberies and the hijacking of vehicles," he added.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

