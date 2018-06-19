 

Malmesbury attack: 'During this challenging time, one thing stood out for the world to see – unity', says MJC

2018-06-19 16:26

Jenni Evans

Outside the Malmesbury mosque where two people were stabbed to death. (Rodger Bosch/AFP

Outside the Malmesbury mosque where two people were stabbed to death. (Rodger Bosch/AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Malmesbury religious community united in solidarity around their fellow Muslim residents after two people were killed inside the town's mosque last week and police shot dead the man believed to have been the assailant.

"During this very challenging time, one thing stood out for the world to see – unity," the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said in response to the support shocked mosque congregants have received. 

"This small, quiet town stood firm and supported each other despite their various backgrounds, faiths and cultures," the MJC said in a statement on Tuesday.

SCROLL: Shock and sadness over Malmesbury mosque killing

On behalf of the Malmesbury Mosque Committee and the Malmesbury Muslim community, the MJC also thanked MEC for community safety Dan Plato, Malmesbury's mayor Tijmen van Essen, the municipality, interfaith leaders, the police and the Hawks.

The two people who were stabbed to death were Ismail Bassa, a man who was in his early 70s who lived next door to the mosque, and Siyaad Hassan Hirsi, a married small merchant who had 10 children. 

The chairperson of the Somali Community Board of SA revealed that the name of the man police had shot dead was Noor Abdulle Araale, who was locally known as Noor Turaayo.

Tree planted in show of solidarity

The MJC said that a church's congregants also planted and handed over, on Sunday, an olive tree "as a display of love, unity and solidarity" toward the Malmesbury Muslim community.

"Sentiments like those shown, showcase that South Africans can live together in a multireligious, multicultural society with respect, reverence and understanding."

The MJC asked the public not to spread rumours about what led to the stabbing of the two men and the police's shooting of the third, and urged them to wait until the investigation has been completed.

READ: Malmesbury mosque attacker had been treated for bipolar disorder

There was also an urgent meeting on Monday, convened after the attack, for representatives of people who have moved to South Africa from Somalia, the MJC and the Somali Ambassador to South Africa, Jamal Mohamed Barrow.

The MJC said in a statement afterwards that they regarded the tragedy as an isolated incident.

"The MJC recognises the role and invaluable contribution of the Somali community towards fellow South Africans and our economy. This community has integrated most wonderfully with the South African community. Many have become South African citizens."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime  |  religion

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Wife of murdered Malmesbury train driver pleads for maximum sentence

2018-06-19 15:57

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Everyone was remorseful, even Ashwin - SuperSport CEO
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Desktop Support

Melkbosstrand
Star Personnel
R12 000.00 - R17 000.00 Per Month

Junior Developer

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R180 000.00 - R240 000.00 Per Year

Outbond Manager

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Peoplefinder Career Placements

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 