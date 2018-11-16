 

Malusi Gigaba named in bombshell Treasury report on rot at Eskom, Transnet

2018-11-16 10:37

Pieter du Toit, Kyle Cowan and Jean le Roux

Malusi Gigaba. (Gallo Images, Esa Alexander)

Malusi Gigaba. (Gallo Images, Esa Alexander)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

National Treasury has released a bombshell report of more than 600 pages detailing the extent of rot at Transnet and Eskom over the last six years – and says Malusi Gigaba compromised the procurement process of controversial new Chinese locomotives.

The report, compiled after a forensic investigation by Fundudzi Forensic Investigation Services, found widespread irregularities, improper and illegal payments and flouting of good governance laws.

The investigation specifically looked at the deals between Eskom and coal producer Tegeta, the contracts between Regiments Capital and Trillian Advisory Services with both Eskom and Transnet as well as management consultant McKinsey. Tegeta, Regiments and Trillian are all Gupta connected or owned.

The report also looked at the acquisition by Transnet of new Chinese locomotives from which the Gupta-linked companies also benefited. The report states: "Minister Gigaba compromised the procurement process by signing the LSA between Transnet and CSR as a witness."

Other findings include:

  • Senior Eskom executives violated financial and anti-corruption laws in awarding lucrative coal supply contracts to Gupta owned Tegeta and for a R659m 'pre-payment' for coal also paid to Tegeta.
  • Former chief financial officer Anoj Singh and former head of generation Matshela Koko both misrepresented facts to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises in relation to a 3.5% discount they claimed Eskom had negotiated with Tegeta in relation to the coal supply. 
  • Singh and McKinsey compromised the integrity of the procurement process at Transnet by sharing details of the process before the contract was awarded by then Transnet CEO Brian Molefe.
  • McKinsey and Regiments started doing work for Transnet before an agreement was reached and that it and Trillian were paid for expenses without producing supporting documents.
  • McKinsey, Regiments and Trillian were paid R1.5bn by Transnet between 2012 and 2016.
  • Transnet made an irregular payment of R94m to Trillian .
  • The appointment of McKinsey to Eskom was "not in line with the Constitution".
  • Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and others compromised the integrity of the procurement process for the Chinese locomotives by changing the prescribed conditions for the bid after it closed. 
  • Transnet officials "went out of their way" to assist China South Rail, the eventual successful bidders for the new locomotives.

The investigators urged Treasury to act on their investigations to address the underlying issues at Transnet and Eskom and to not only treat the "symptoms" of governance shortcomings. 

This is a developing story.

Read more on:    transnet  |  national treasury  |  eskom  |  malusi gigaba  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 killed in Limpopo after truck tries to overtake 2 vehicles

48 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Final day for NDPP interviews
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Langa 11:08 AM
Road name: N7

Bellville 10:30 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 14 2018-11-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 