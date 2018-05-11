 

Mama Winnie sends De Lille a signal, as EFF invites her into the fold

2018-05-11 15:49

Jenni Evans

Patricia de Lille and her legal team is seen outside court before the case between Patricia de Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA) at the Western Cape High Court in February . (Gallo)

"We've got the signal from Mama, from Mama Winnie. Mama Winnie [says]: 'You're going to win.' That's the signal."

This was the brief comment which Patricia de Lille made during the lunch adjournment of her court challenge to the DA's termination of her membership and the City of Cape Town's decision to remove her as mayor.

She was referring to a speech which EFF leader Julius Malema had made at a memorial service held for struggle icon, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

At the time, Malema told mourners: "I'm waiting for a signal from Mama," as he lamented how poorly Madikizela-Mandela had been treated by some of the people within her own ranks.

Surrounded by supporters wearing colours from a variety of parties, which included the DA, EFF, UDM and ANC, De Lille shouted through a megaphone: "I love you!"

A group of people holding printed mini-posters bearing the words "Cape Town First" had already left, after spending the morning in a sing-off against De Lille supporters. They said that they just wanted what was best for the city.

They flatly denied being paid R50 to go to court, as pro-De Lille groups waved R50 notes at them.

Her companions had to help clear a way for her as she walked to have lunch, but a woman broke through and kissed her on the cheek. Another shouted: "You mustn't go to the ANC!"

"No, no," said the former trade-unionist-turned-politician from Beaufort West.

De Lille has already been an MP for the Pan Africanist Congress and a leader of the Independent Democrats.

She entered into an agreement with the DA to fold the ID into the DA and represented the party as mayor of Cape Town before being dumped on Tuesday.

EFF Western Cape leader Bernard Joseph said the party would be happy to have De Lille as a member, because the PAC and EFF's policies were similar in many ways.

"The DA has played a dirty game with Patricia De Lille," said Joseph outside the court, clad in his red EFF regalia.

"However, I would request her, if she doesn't feel comfortable after this court case about the DA, then we would like to invite her to be part of the EFF."

De Lille's advocate is Dali Mpofu SC, who is also the chairperson of the EFF.

