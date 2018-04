Mama Winnie cared for me 'when my family disowned me' - Vytjie Mentor

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has praised Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at a memorial service in Cape Town. (Paul Herman, News24)

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor praised Winnie Madikizela-Mandela for her "golden heart" at a memorial service for the struggle hero at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81.

Mentor reminisced about how Madikizela-Mandela cared for her when she was a political prisoner in Johannesburg "Sun City" Medium B prison.

"When my own family disowned me because I was a political prisoner, I was kept by Mama Winnie Mandela with her golden heart," said Mentor.

She also mentioned that Madikizela-Mandela bought her her first bottle of perfume and silk pyjamas.

"She did not know me. She had never met me. She just heard there was a teacher incarcerated at Sun City and it was my birthday," said Mentor.

"When she heard that no one was visiting me for a long time, she organised a family from East Berlin to adopt me – to write letters to me, to send socks to me in winter. That is the heart of a revolutionary."

Mentor believes that her generation had a special bond with Madikizela-Mandela.

"I come from the generation of young lions – the generation that was carried by Winnie Mandela," she said.

