Mamabolo squares up: Bring it on, I will not retract Malema domestic abuse claims

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo will not be retracting his claim made during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) that EFF leader Julius Malema had beaten his wife, telling Malema and his wife he will meet them in court.

Both Mantoa Matlala and her husband, Malema, have indicated they will sue the politician's one-time friend and comrade, Mamabolo, over his claims of domestic abuse in the Malema household, if he does not issue an apology by Wednesday. The quotes were also run in the Sowetan newspaper, their lawyers said.

Both complaints stated they're seeking damages of R1m each for defamation of character.

Mamabolo, however, was sticking to his guns.

"I will NOT retract/Withdraw any statement made in Parly ystday bcos there is facts and evidence to all these matters (sic)... bring it on, let's meet in Court," Mamabolo tweeted on Wednesday.

"N.B. We all took an undertaking to expose any form of GBV [gender-based violence] during Special Joint Sitting last year (sic)."

During SONA last week, Mamabolo raised the issue of domestic violence, objecting to the EFF leader's and his party's antics in the National Assembly, stating that they wouldn't be "abused, the way in which Mantoa was being abused at home".

On Tuesday, during the debate on the SONA, Malema and Mamabolo clashed again, as the ANC MP once again raised the matter. Malema told the House he had never raised a hand to his wife and had a history of love, not abuse.

ALSO READ | Domestic abuse claims fly as Malema's SONA debate speech marred by shouting match

The legal papers were released publicly on Tuesday.

Matlala's lawyers, Ian Levitt Attorneys, in legal papers said she was "gravely disappointing" and "disgusted" by the scourge of gender-based violence.

The ANC MP has until end of business on Wednesday to apologise and, as with Malema, Matlala wants Mamabolo to retract his statement through a public statement and on his social media accounts.





This should also include a press statement, media interviews and allowing the EFF to use its platforms to distribute the retraction.

"Should you fail to do so, we hold instructions to institute further legal action against you which action we will institute damages against our client in the amount of R1 000 000 and seek punitive costs against you."

- Compiled by Paul Herman, additional reporting by Tshidi Madia