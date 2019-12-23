Mamelodi flood victim dies

One of the victims of the floods that hit Mamelodi northeast of Pretoria earlier this month has died.

eNCA reported that the woman was being housed at the Baptist Church in the area.

Residents of the Eerste Fabriek informal settlement in Mamelodi, who were displaced by the floods in Tshwane, had been resettled in temporary shelters, News24 earlier reported.

About 150 people who were trapped in a church in Mamelodi following flash floods on December 9 had been rescued and relocated.

Reverend Thembelani Jentile reportedly said the woman had been to the hospital more than once and received medical attention at the church from a nurse.

Jentile told eNCA once she returned from the hospital a third time, he noticed she was not doing well and called for an ambulance but once they arrived, she had died.

On December 11, speaking to residents who were being temporarily accommodated at the Mamelodi Methodist Church, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said a committee had been established to look at relocating those living in the informal settlement.

He said the committee would look at the options of relocating people.

In the meantime, Makhura explained to residents that they could not go back to Eerste Fabriek, as it remained dangerous, especially with the possibility of more heavy rain.

"Some of the people are already rebuilding there. We want to make sure that we don’t keep going back there to save people who are building right on the flood plain.

"We will not rest until we have resettled the people in appropriate places, but one of the key things includes urging the people not to go back to where people have built on flood plains."

Eerste Fabriek is one such settlement that was built along the banks of a river that flows through Mamelodi.

The danger of flooding has always been present because the informal settlement was built along a flood plain.

The floods destroyed more than 700 shacks in Eerste Fabriek and displaced about 1 300 people.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler